Insurity Interaction Platform, Powered by Glia, to Transform Digital Engagement for Carriers and MGAs

The Insurity Interaction Platform, powered by Glia, enables insurers to create more revenue opportunities, resolve claims faster, and foster collaboration among underwriters and agents

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced the launch of the Insurity Interaction Platform, powered by Glia. This cloud-native platform is designed to enhance interactions with policyholders and agents across multiple channels, delivering a seamless digital experience.





The Insurity Interaction Platform, powered by Glia, offers a robust suite of capabilities that improve customer interactions and operational efficiency. The platform enables underwriters and agents to collaborate seamlessly on screen, reduces customer servicing costs, streamlines claims communication and processing, and enhances revenue opportunities through guided policy applications. Key benefits insurers can expect from the Insurity Interaction Platform, powered by Glia, include a 3x increase in online policy application conversions, a 20% reduction in call center average handle time, and a 25% increase in policyholder satisfaction.

In partnership with Glia, the leader in customer interaction technology, Insurity is launching this platform to empower carriers and MGAs to meet their policyholders and agents on screen and seamlessly transition across interaction channels, including phone calls, chats, video calls and SMS. The platform has seamless integrations to our policy, billing, claims and premium audit solutions.

“ Glia is proud to partner with Insurity to launch the Insurity Interaction Platform, powered by Glia,” said Dan Michaeli, Chief Executive Officer at Glia. “ Our collaboration brings advanced digital interaction capabilities to the insurance industry, enabling carriers and MGAs to interact with their customers and agents more effectively and efficiently. The ChannelLess™ platform empowers insurers to engage policyholders, agents, and potential customers in any channel to provide an effortless, personalized experience.

“ We are thrilled to introduce the Insurity Interaction Platform, powered by Glia, which will revolutionize how carriers and MGAs connect with their policyholders and agents,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ This platform not only boosts efficiency and customer satisfaction but also creates new revenue opportunities by facilitating smoother and more intuitive interactions. It’s a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional digital solutions to the insurance industry.”

To learn more about how the Insurity Interaction Platform can benefit your organization, please reach out to Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

Elizabeth Hutchinson, elizabeth.hutchinson@insurity.com