Insurity Hosts Excellence in Insurance Innovation, the Largest Customer Event in Its History

Seven major P&C insurers recognized as innovators in P&C insurance

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, recently concluded its annual event, Excellence in Insurance Innovation, in Las Vegas. Excellence in Insurance Innovation was Insurity’s largest in-person event.

Excellence in Insurance Innovation brought together P&C insurers, MGAs, and brokers to connect, discuss, and generate new ideas to propel their organizations forward. More than 25 customer and partner speakers presented during the breakout sessions and keynotes, sharing their insights into evolving their organizations in an increasingly complex environment and creating seamless user experiences for policyholders and employees.

“ This year’s Excellence in Insurance Innovation event celebrated innovation. We showcased winning insurers and what they do differently to scale, accelerate, and grow profitably. Attending various sessions at the conference, we saw that easily configurable cloud-native software is becoming the bedrock of successful insurers and MGAs,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity.

A highlight of the Excellence in Insurance Innovation event was the awards ceremony, where 7 of today’s top innovators and leading P&C organizations were recognized and awarded for their achievements in leveraging innovative technologies. The celebrated categories included claims excellence, digital transformation, policyholder experience, automation, and data and analytics.

“ The changes we’re seeing in the market present an exciting and unique time for the insurance industry, and insurers are diving headfirst into driving transformative change,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer of Insurity. “ It was a privilege to celebrate the innovation happening across P&C insurance with today’s leading insurers who continue to deliver and capitalize on the opportunities these disruptions provide.”

Recipients of this year’s Excellence in Insurance Innovation Awards:

USAA: Claims Champion of the Year and Policyholder Experience Knockout

NIP Group: Speed to Market Champion of the Year

UBIC: Data and Analytics Innovator of the Year

Recoop Disaster Insurance: Breakout Specialty Lines Innovator of 2022

Zurich North America: Digital Experience Champion

Midwest Builders’ Casualty Group: Excellence in Premium Growth for a Monoline Carrier

Benjamin Bomhoff: CTO of the Year, Fleming Re

For more information about Excellence in Insurance Innovation, sponsored by Insurity, please reach out to Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide services superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hutchinson



Elizabeth.hutchinson@insurity.com