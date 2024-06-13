Insurity Claims Solution Recognized by Independent Research Firm in Latest P&C Claims Management Systems Report

Insurity was recognized as a Strong Performer and cited for its configurable claims system, Sure AI Assistant, and for serving a more diverse client base, supporting personal and commercial lines

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in Forrester Research’s report, “ The Forrester Wave™: P&C Claims Management Systems, Q2 2024.” Insurity believes this recognition reflects its commitment to delivering innovative claims management solutions and its strategic focus on advancing its claims capabilities.





Insurity’s claims solution, as cited in the report, offers significant benefits for insurers. Its configurable system drives impactful results, while its features, such as enhanced claims communication and adjuster collaboration through the AI assistant, streamline operations. The platform’s ability to quickly incorporate new data elements and fields, with changes circulated throughout the system in under five minutes, further enhances its value. According to the report, Insurity’s claim solution received the top score possible in the criteria of catastrophe and complex event management, adjuster/ecosystem collaboration, and claim communications, which Insurity considers to be a testament to the system’s effectiveness.

Insurity has made strides in serving a diverse client base, supporting both personal and commercial lines, and aims to mitigate the impact and cost of change for insurers looking to reduce costs and IT risks. This reinforces Insurity’s commitment to providing robust, scalable solutions tailored to the needs of mid-tier multiline insurers.

The report also cited Insurity’s vision and strategy for its claims platform, noting its investment focus in 2024 to become the trusted AI partner for its clients. This is demonstrated by the launch of its AI center of excellence, which underscores Insurity’s dedication to integrating advanced AI technologies into its offerings.

“ We are excited to announce that Insurity has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: P&C Claims Management Systems, Q2 2024 report,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ For us, this acknowledgment demonstrates Insurity’s continuous dedication to delivering innovative and effective solutions that cater to the changing needs of our clients. Our commitment to innovation ensures that insurers can better navigate the complexities of claims management, ultimately leading to improved outcomes and higher satisfaction for their policyholders.”

To learn more about how Insurity’s cloud-based claims solutions can benefit your organization, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and its most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hutchinson



Insurity



Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com