Insurity Becomes the Largest Cloud Software Vendor Serving 400+ P&C Insurers in the Cloud, Including 330 in AWS and Azure Public Cloud

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it has reached a significant milestone, with more than 400 of its 500-plus customers deployed in the cloud. Of these cloud deployments, more than 330 are in the public cloud, with approximately half in AWS and the other half in Azure. This benchmark further establishes Insurity as not only the cloud leader in P&C insurance software, but the public cloud leader as well.

Insurity is a top 2 core system provider in the P&C industry and is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 U.S. MGAs. Insurity empowers insurance organizations to quickly capitalize on new opportunities by delivering the world’s most configurable, cloud-native, easy-to-use, and intuitively analytical software. Its configurable, cloud-native platform enables insurance organizations to quickly act on new opportunities and launch new insurance products in as little as four weeks.

Insurity’s Sure Suite products are deployed in the cloud by default for new customers. Insurity uses microservices and leverages elasticity provided by the public cloud, AWS and Azure, allowing customers to benefit from the unparalleled scalability, security, and reliability provided by the public cloud. For example, insurers using Sure Claims can easily handle the dramatic increases in claim volume that typically occurs following a natural disaster while ensuring a seamless policyholder experience.

“ Insurity remains laser-focused on enabling insurance organizations to harness the power of the cloud through our proven and cloud-native software. As evidence of this commitment, despite ARR growing 20% and more than 50 go-lives in the past year, Insurity has not signed a single on-prem customer in the past three years. We are fully focused on growing through cloud-based solutions,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ Further, by the end of 2023, Insurity is projected to have over 90% of our 400 cloud-based customers fully deployed in the public cloud. This not only shows our dedication to helping our customers derive the benefits of the public cloud, but also underscores the industry’s acceleration toward embracing the public cloud.”

“ Coupled with Insurity’s configurable and cloud-based platform, operating on the public cloud provides insurance organizations with the scalability, security, and reliability needed to succeed in today’s market,” said Jonathan Victor, Chief Information Officer at Insurity. “ By leveraging AWS and Azure’s robust infrastructure and Insurity’s industry-leading software, insurers can quickly launch new products, respond to market changes, and improve overall business agility, ultimately providing superior value to their policyholders.”

