Insurity Analytics, Powered by AI-driven Insights, Accelerates Data-Driven Decision Making for P&C Carriers

Insurity’s analytics solutions allow insurers to forecast the future and react in real time with AI-powered predictive models

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that its analytics solutions, powered by AI-driven insights, is transforming the way P&C insurance carriers make critical strategic decisions. By leveraging Insurity’s analytics solutions, carriers are provided with a greater level of trusted insight into their portfolio to achieve increased segmentation and improved loss ratios. Trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers, Insurity is the largest cloud-based P&C software provider, with over 330 customers in Azure and AWS.





In today’s complex P&C insurance market, insurance organizations face a myriad of challenges that require accurate and timely decision-making. Traditional methods used by insurers often lag in providing the data credibility and precision necessary in critical situations, leading to substantial financial losses and operational challenges. Insurity’s analytics solutions, powered by AI-driven insights, offer sophisticated, real-time, and credible insights to gain a deeper understanding of an insurer’s portfolio to proactively manage their business.

Insurity Predict leverages AI to enhance predictive analytics and modeling capabilities, offering a significant improvement in loss ratio and brings credibility to strategic decisions. The solution not only increases the accuracy of risk assessment, but also streamlines the underwriting process. Insurity’s analytics models use advanced AI and machine learning techniques to enable automation and provide superior decision support.

“ Insurity Analytics, with its AI-powered insights, is a game-changing tool in the insurance industry, empowering carriers to proactively tackle diverse challenges, ensuring better protection for their policyholders and assets,” said Kirstin Marr, Chief Analytics Officer at Insurity. “ Insurity Analytics is not just about predicting risks but about equipping our customers with the foresight and tools necessary to protect and serve their policyholders more effectively. This is a leap forward in how we use technology to make a tangible difference in people’s lives during critical moments.”

To learn more about how Insurity Analytics can benefit your organization, please get in touch with Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hutchinson



Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com