Insulet to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

ACTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on May 9, 2024 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).


The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.insulet.com, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. You may also access the live call by dialing (888) 770-7129 for domestic callers, or (929) 203-2109 for international callers, passcode is 5904836.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone or Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Deborah R. Gordon

Vice President, Investor Relations

(978) 600-7717

dgordon@insulet.com

Media:

Angela Geryak Wiczek

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(978) 932-0611

awiczek@insulet.com

