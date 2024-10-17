Instil’s Major Gift Solution for Enterprise Nonprofits

Revolutionizing Major Donor Management with Advanced Features Purpose Built for Major Gifts with a Seamless Salesforce Integration





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Instil Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions for the nonprofit sector, announced the launch of its Major Gift Solution for Enterprise Nonprofits. Designed specifically for organizations focused on major gifts and using Salesforce, Instil’s solution empowers nonprofits to better manage their major donor portfolios with a suite of modern features that include, but are not limited to, opportunity forecasting, advanced moves and portfolio management, automations, and built in AI.

“Major gifts are the lifeblood of many nonprofits, yet maintaining these relationships can be complex and time consuming,” said Adam Miller, CEO of Instil. “Our Major Gift Solution simplifies this process by providing nonprofits with the tools they need to nurture donor relationships, streamline operations, and ultimately, amplify their impact.”

The State of Nonprofit Technology

“In a rapidly consolidating market, nonprofits need technology partners who are dedicated to their unique challenges,” added Miller. “At Instil, we’re committed to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of the nonprofit sector, ensuring that organizations have the tools and customer support they need to succeed.”

While technology has been slow to innovate in the nonprofit sector for decades, this issue has been compounded by the constant mergers and acquisitions in the sector. These two things factored together have caused a lack of innovation, lack of consumer trust, and weaker solutions overall.

Instil stands out because it is independent and focused on the needs of nonprofits. Instil offers modern technology built by industry experts that’s easy to use, has personalized support, and will help your team cultivate relationships.

Key Features of Instil’s Major Gift Solution

Moves Management: Track and manage every interaction with major donors, ensuring personalized engagement and fostering long-term relationships.

Opportunity Management: Gain real-time insights into fundraising opportunities and forecasting, allowing for strategic planning and targeted outreach.

Advanced Automations: Automate routine tasks to increase efficiency, reduce errors, and free up staff to focus on mission-critical activities.

AI-Enhanced Native Email Templates: Leverage artificial intelligence to craft personalized communications that resonate with donors and drive engagement.

Enterprise-Class Permissions: Control access and maintain data security with robust permission settings suitable for large organizations.

Instil’s Major Gift Solution integrates seamlessly with Salesforce. This enables organizations to get more value out of their existing technology investments by easily generating actionable insights to manage portfolios at scale. At the same time, it maintains the personal touch needed to elevate a major gift program.

“Instil’s team stands out in the nonprofit technology space for their insightful grasp of the hurdles that fundraisers encounter daily. They’ve developed innovative solutions that not only address these challenges but do so in a way that resonates with those on the front lines,” said Eric Frans, Nonprofit Advisor and Consultant. “Getting to know such a warm, approachable, and highly professional group of individuals has been a highlight of my interactions in the nonprofit tech industry.”

A Modern Approach to Major Donor Management

Instil’s Major Gift Solution helps fundraisers streamline portfolio management, enhance moves management, and empower major gift officers to build deeper, more meaningful connections with donors. With an intuitive mobile interface fundraisers can now:

Enhance Donor Relationships: Personalize interactions and deepen engagement with major donors.

Increase Fundraising Effectiveness: Identify and capitalize on opportunities more effectively through data-driven insights.

Optimize Operational Efficiency: Reduce manual workloads with automation, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

Ensure Data Security and Compliance: Maintain the highest standards of data protection with enterprise-class permissions.

About Instil

Instil is dedicated to help unlock the full potential of nonprofits to solve the biggest problems facing our world, by equipping nonprofits with modern tools designed to help you deepen your relationships and maximize your impact.

For more information about Instil.io’s Major Gift Solution for Enterprise Nonprofits, please visit Instil’s website.

