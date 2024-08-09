Instant® delivers objective-based AI outcomes for global corporations with digital automation and insights that matter. INSTANT’s advanced technologies illuminate value awareness for AI performance within the enterprise.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–INSTANT®, a leading data automation and generative technology company specializing in real-time business intelligence for global enterprises and ﬁnancial institutions, delivers stand-alone enterprise systems and methods for tracking the value of artificial intelligence (AI) both before the work is performed, then measuring against objectives throughout service operations. This is delivered without changing or replacing existing corporate systems, service providers, or institutions via INSTANT’s revolutionary streaming information platform (PaaS), which is directly linked to the enterprise’s existing systems. Thus, INSTANT can help global organizations avoid the number one pitfall of AI implementation by removing the inefficiencies of comprehensive and overengineered design and implementation schedules. This changes what may now take years into weeks or months.

The second cost avoidance tactic INSTANT deploys is its ability to allow global enterprise organizations to crawl before the run. Adopting AI abilities through traditional large-scale systems or ERPs often forces an international organization to buy more than it really needs. Implementing an entire solution suite in order to gain access to the few features you really want creates unnecessary bloat and dramatically increases the total cost of ownership. At INSTANT, we focus only on the organization’s initial primary pain points and connect only to the existing systems we need to produce a ­very specific result.

The third measurable tactic utilized by INSTANT is its attractive pricing model. Most large-scale AI providers and ERPs operate via a complex pricing model. This is typically done with per-user annual license fees, implementation and maintenance costs, and other costs that dramatically decrease the organization’s annual return on the AI implementation. INSTANT utilizes a different approach with its single flat subscription rate. This allows global enterprise organizations to truly understand their costs and manage their associated budgets and return on investment.

“AI is an expensive undertaking, and unfortunately, many organizations are leaping in with ideals rather than objectives,” Michael McMackin, Chief Executive Officer. “INSTANT works with clients to develop known outcomes based upon previously achieved results; there is no guessing. The result should always be measured against the business case to ensure real-value performance. Anything less, and Wall Street is correct, ‘AI is just an expense.'”

INSTANT is continually orchestrating business/case studies with its current clients/prospects to exemplify how AI/automation delivers a “Profit center” with an ROI of less than eight months in most cases.

Realize the value of AI in your organization before any expenditures with INSTANT. Learn more at inst.com

About INSTANT

INSTANT® represents global business intelligence. With first-of-its-kind, real-time access to all your information – at all locations and financial institutions worldwide – it provides the scalability to extract real-time data from your entire global footprint. The INSTANT Platform represents three distinct areas of operation: financial services, supply chain, and customer insights. These pillars provide a robust solution that eliminates unnecessary tactical operations and provides actionable intelligence in areas such as:

INSTANT puts an end to the costly surprises that stem from incomplete, inaccurate, or stale information. With INSTANT, organizations gain access to AI-enabled solutions that offer a comprehensive view of their enterprise, empowering them with deep visibility. With its global partners, IBM, SWIFT, AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Lenovo, and UST, INSTANT provides technologically advanced products and services – in the most secure, scalable, and innovative environments. Through these partnerships, we provide the world’s first INSTANT Intelligence Platform.

Contacts

PR Contact: Lyn McKay | pr@inst.com