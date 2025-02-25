Instabug Appoints Jim Douglas as CEO to Ignite the Future of AI-Powered Mobile Observability and Zero-Maintenance Mobile Apps

Leading AI-powered mobile observability platform taps visionary five-time CEO to propel a bold new era of zero-maintenance mobile apps

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instabug, the leading AI-powered mobile observability platform boosting mobile growth, today announced the appointment of Jim Douglas as its CEO. This exciting leadership transition comes at a time when the mobile development landscape is at an inflection point — one that is increasingly defined by unparalleled app performance and innovation.

Douglas succeeds Instabug Co-founder and previous CEO Omar Gabr, who will transition to a new role as Co-founder and President.

“Mobile apps are the new frontier for brand engagement and forging genuine customer connections, and our AI-powered platform is at the heart of this revolution,” said Omar Gabr, Instabug Co-founder and former CEO. “After 13 transformative years leading Instabug, I’m incredibly excited to welcome Jim Douglas. His proven ability to drive exponential growth perfectly aligns with our ambition to lead the narrative toward zero-maintenance mobile apps, where performance and user experience redefine what’s possible.”

A seasoned five-time CEO with a legacy of scaling transformative companies, Jim Douglas brings an unmatched blend of operational excellence and strategic vision from his leadership roles at Armory and Wind River. At Instabug, he will champion the company’s mission to empower brands with real-time, AI-driven insights that ensure mobile apps not only perform flawlessly but also evolve into platforms that require zero maintenance.

“I am honored to join Instabug at such a pivotal moment,” said Douglas. “The explosive growth in the mobile app landscape, supported by our industry-leading AI-powered mobile observability platform, represents an extraordinary opportunity. We are setting a new standard for mobile performance by pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve, and I’m excited to help shape the future of zero-maintenance mobile apps — a vision that will redefine industry norms.”

