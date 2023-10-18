Inspira Joins eSentire’s e3 Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Award-Winning Managed Detection and Response Services to Organizations Globally

WATERLOO, Ontario & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BHUSA—GITEX GLOBAL 2023 – eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced that Inspira Enterprise Inc, (Inspira), a leader in business outcome-based cybersecurity solutions and digital transformation, has joined its CRN 5-star rated e3 partner ecosystem. Inspira customers across Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, the U.S., and Africa will now have access to eSentire’s award-winning, multi-signal Managed Detection and Response, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, and Exposure Management services as part of an all-in-one, unified solution.





Together, eSentire and Inspira will help customers anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyberattacks across their entire attack surface, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Benefits of adopting eSentire Managed Detection and Response include:

✔ Rapid time to value, with service onboarding in only 14 days on average

✔ Unlimited incident handling and 24/7 threat hunting as foundational service offerings vs add-ons

✔ Complete attack surface coverage driving deep, multi-signal investigation across network, endpoint, log, cloud, and identity sources with over 300 technology integrations supported

✔ Expertise of its Threat Response Unit (TRU), a dedicated team of researchers and hands-on experts, who perform threat sweeps and hunts to inform new detection rules and Machine Learning models, to constantly harden customer defenses

✔ Leadership in Generative AI, with its Insight Portal eSentire Investigator application, empowering every eSentire customer with investigation, response, and remediation tools through simple natural language interaction

✔ Flexibility to bring your own technology subscription or partner with eSentire for a fully managed license & service, as organizations consolidate their service protection

✔ 24/7 support, delivering a Mean Time to Contain active security threats of only 15 minutes, to reduce risk of downtime

“As the recognized industry leader in MDR and SOCaaS, eSentire’s ability to protect global businesses from known and unknown threats by operationalizing threat intelligence and building novel detection models sets it apart from other MDR vendors,” said Chetan Jain, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise. “This partnership will enable Inspira to deliver 24/7 security monitoring and incident handling services even better.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Inspira and are united in our mission to improve the security postures of organizations globally,” said Piers Morgan, VP, EMEA Sales and Channel, eSentire. “Inspira is a trusted cybersecurity advisor to so many leading organizations globally. Inspira’s global presence and wide-ranging capabilities make them an ideal partner to scale and grow with. We are honored to be trusted as their MDR solution of choice.”

This exciting partnership announcement follows news that eSentire is extending its SOC as a Service protection across the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about eSentire’s Managed Detection and Response, Exposure Management and Digital Forensics and Incident Response services, book a meeting with the Inspira and eSentire teams at GITEX Global at info@esentire.com.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), protects the critical data and applications of 2000+ organizations in 80+ countries across 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats by providing Exposure Management, Managed Detection and Response, and Incident Response services. eSentire’s award-winning global e3 partner ecosystem, representing experience, expertise, eSentire, has been awarded a 5-Star rating in the Partner Program Guide by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, for five consecutive years. The e3 ecosystem focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity, and overall experience to how business leaders choose to consume best-in-class cybersecurity services through marketplaces, global Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), and Technology Service Brokers. For more information and to become a partner, visit: www.esentire.com/partners and follow @eSentire.

About Inspira

Inspira Enterprise is a global cybersecurity risk management service provider across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa regions. Inspira enables cyber resilience through its advisory, transformation and managed security services for customers around the globe. Its end-to-end cybersecurity services combine deep domain expertise with best-in-class technology solutions that help organizations proactively manage the cyber risks and secure their businesses in real time and minimize the cost of an incident. For additional information, visit www.inspiraenterprise.com

Contacts

Elizabeth W. Clarke



eSentire



Elizabeth.clarke@esentire.com