Insperity Receives Prestigious Workplace Achievement Awards

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading national provider of human resources and business performance solutions, with a company culture built upon a people-first strategy, has been recognized with two separate workplace honors from Glassdoor and U.S. News & World Report.





The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizes Insperity for the second consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work. This year, in 2024, Insperity earned a ranking of No. 56 out of Glassdoor’s 2.5 million employer profiles. The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor. Employee reviewers rate their satisfaction with the company overall and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work-life balance.

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Insperity one of the best companies to work for in the Industrials and Business Services Industry in its 2024 Best Companies to Work For by Industry list. Insperity was ranked among 349 companies across 20 fields of work on factors contributing to job seekers’ decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs in their industries of interest. The new recognitions expand on the general 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list by looking at how companies measure up to the expectations of their employees and the standing of their competitors within their respective industries. The rankings take into account quality of pay, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement by industry.

“ People are a company’s strongest asset, and they should come first to create a thriving work environment,” Insperity President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Arizpe said. “ These honors highlight the strong workplace culture we have cultivated since Insperity’s inception and our continuous efforts to create an environment where our workforce can achieve their own personal and professional goals.”

With over 4,300 corporate employees nationwide, Insperity is consistently identified as a top workplace throughout the country at the local, state and national levels reflecting Insperity’s ongoing commitment to being a preferred employer.

