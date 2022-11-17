<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
InSitu Biologics Shares Latest Investigational Work at ASRA Meeting
InSitu Biologics Shares Latest Investigational Work at ASRA Meeting

OAKDALE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InSitu Biologics, Inc. will share the latest investigational work on its multi-phase drug delivery matrix at the upcoming 21st Annual Pain Medicine Meeting of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia on November 18th, 2022.

The presentation entitled “Tunable Pharmacokinetics Of A Local Anesthetic Using A Multi-Phase Drug Delivery Matrix” was authored by InSitu Biologics team members: Bill Taylor, Chief Science Officer; Dr. Kelsey Pflepsen, Formulation Scientist; and Dr. Mark Ereth, Chief Medical Officer. This scientific report will highlight the Company’s work on multiple drug formulations within the multi-phase drug delivery matrix, demonstrating its ability to tune the matrix formulation’s drug-loading and prolonged-delivery characteristics. The tuned formulation further demonstrates the ability of the company’s platform technology to be modified for many different types of drugs.

“The presented results will highlight our team’s ability to tune the drug-delivery matrix to an optimally desired and clinically important duration of action for multiple drug classes,” said Dr. Mark Ereth, Chief Medical Officer of InSitu Biologics.

The abstract can be found here, and information on the ASRA meeting can be found here.

InSitu Biologics: InSitu Biologics is an emerging biotech company focused on the development of a multi-phase prolonged-release drug delivery platform for localized treatment of pain, cancer, and infection. The Company uses disruptive technology to address unmet needs in the pain management, inflammation, infection, and cancer drug delivery markets.

InSitu Biologics is currently conducting investigational pre-clinical work. The Company has no products approved for sale in any geography.

Contacts

InSitu Biologics

Mark Ereth, MD

mark.ereth@insitubiologics.com

