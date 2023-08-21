Insigneo to Acquire PNC’s Latin American Brokerage and Investment Operations

The acquisition expands Insigneo’s footprint to the West, representing a significant boost to its Mexican client base and adding new offices in Texas

PNC’s Latin America brokerage and investment clients should expect a seamless transition and benefit from Insigneo’s focused approach and commitment to the region

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insigneo, a leading global wealth management firm, is pleased to announce that Insigneo Securities, LLC and Insigneo Advisory Services, LLC have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Latin American consumer brokerage and investment accounts of PNC Investments, PNC Managed Account Solutions, and PNC Bank. PNC will retain the deposit and loan accounts of customers with brokerage assets and assets under management moving to Insigneo and will continue to support the U.S. banking needs of their international clients. This strategic move represents a significant milestone for Insigneo as it further solidifies its position as a leader in the independent wealth management industry.





With this acquisition, Insigneo will be opening new offices in Texas and expand its capabilities to serve a broader Mexican client base, while adhering to its mission of delivering exceptional client service, enabled by state-of-the-art technology, and driven by continuous innovation. The Financial Advisors and client service specialists as well as selected employees that support the operations will be invited to join Insigneo.

“The acquisition of PNC’s Latin American brokerage and investment operations further cements Insigneo’s position in the Americas as a leader in international wealth management,” said Raul Henriquez, Chairman and CEO of Insigneo Financial Group. “We are committed to the region with our strategy of empowering investment professionals to deliver excellent service and compelling investment strategies and solutions to clients globally”.

The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months.

About Insigneo:

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class independent wealth management platform. With over $21B in supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 440 investment professionals serving over 30,000 clients. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:



Deborah Hartmann



Account Executive



deborah.hartmann@newlink-group.com