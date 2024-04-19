Home Business Wire Insigneo Enhances Work Environment with Relocation of Uruguay Office
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insigneo, a dynamic global wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Uruguay office to Zonamerica, Ruta 8 km 17.500 Edificio Beta 4 Of. 001A. It officially opened its doors on April 18th, 2024. This expansion not only provides ample space but also consolidates the Insigneo team in one unified workspace.


The new office is situated in a unique setting spanning an area of 92 hectares near Montevideo, combining the benefits of proximity to a large city with extensive green spaces, exceptional views, world-class infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology services. The new location boasts 1,800 square meters of space, a significant increase from the previous location’s 1,278 square meters, accommodating 45 staff members, and 160 Financial Advisors.

Guillermo Broukaert, Market Head of Insigneo Uruguay, commented, “The unification of our Zonamerica office symbolizes more than just an expansion; it’s a strategic move to forge a superior work environment for our employees and partners. By focusing on synergy and enhancing service delivery to our clients, we’re embedding our culture into the very foundations of our workspace. This initiative is a significant step in bolstering Insigneo’s presence in Uruguay.”

The relocation demonstrates Insigneo’s commitment to growth, efficiency, and the well-being of its team. By consolidating its workforce in a single location, Insigneo aims to foster synergy and streamline operations, ultimately enhancing service delivery to clients.

About Insigneo:

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class wealth management platform. With over $25B in supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 500 investment professionals serving over 33,000 clients. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com.

Note: The information provided in this press release is accurate as of the publication date. Any updates or changes after this date may not be reflected.

