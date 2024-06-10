Insights From Global Life Sciences Benchmarking: Experts and End Users to Discuss Emerging Trends and Benefits

Global construction consultancy, Linesight, will host Boston event to showcase transformative benefits of using data to improve project cost and scheduling projections

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linesight, a global construction consultancy will host its first in-person Life Sciences Capital Project Benchmarking event in Boston at the Fairmont Copley Plaza on June 17 at 4:00 PM. The event will feature a panel of experts who will provide life sciences professionals with an overview of the transformative benefits of benchmarking capital projects and share high-level insights from an analysis of 213+ global projects valued at $35 billion.





In addition to Linesight’s Alan Harmon, Barry Enright and Jonathan Phillips, the Transforming Life Sciences: Insights from our Capital Projects Benchmarking Program event will also feature Mohamed Attia, Head of Project Controls for the Americas at Lonza, and Martin Tyrie, Associate Director, Cost Estimating, Global Engineering at Bristol Myers Squibb.

Linesight launched its benchmarking initiative in 2020, and today it includes over 213 projects, comprising more than 5,000 cost datapoints and more than 1,200 scheduling datapoints from 19 countries, with a combined total value of more than $35 billion. Linesight’s team of capital project experts anonymize, analyze and categorize the information, which they continually update and share with participating partners through a confidential and secure dashboard that provides data from completed projects in four global regions.

“The key to the benchmarking program’s success is the quality, categorization and presentation of the data we collect,” said Linesight’s Alan Harmon, Director. “When a company wants access to our dashboard, they agree to provide data from their own completed projects. Each new data set that enters our system enhances the program for all participants and the overall quality of the output.”

“Our roster of global partners continues to grow because they know the data they give us will be managed with world-class expertise. And when they look to benchmark for their future projects, they will have access to the most relevant, up-to-date cost and scheduling data available,” said Harmon.

Companies furnishing project data to Linesight include Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Becton Dickinson, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Catalent, Charles River, CSL Behring, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Kite, Lonza, Merck, Organon, Resilience, Roche, Pfizer, Takeda, Thermo Fisher and WuXi Biologics.

Among the topline findings revealed by Linesight’s benchmarking program is that time spent on a project’s front-end, such as design, will save time during the construction phase. Linesight has also developed an enhanced variation of the Lang Factor, an industry standard metric that relies on equipment value to estimate a project’s fixed capital costs. Linesight is an industry leader in the delivery of construction consultancy services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and has completed more than 169 life sciences projects globally, valued at more than $24.08 billion. Linesight has been operating in the Americas since 2010 and opened its Boston office in 2023. Over this brief time, their client portfolio in New England has grown to over $1.5 billion in total value.

“The life sciences industry in New England is one of the world’s most dynamic and exciting,” said Linesight’s Barry Enright, Director and Boston office lead. “Since setting up here, we’ve found tremendous interest in project benchmarking. As companies look to add production capacity and take advantage of the region’s abundance in life sciences talent, they are paying close attention to cost control and scheduling. They are aiming for maximum efficiency and recognize that visibility into comparable data from peers is essential in planning and managing a capital project.”

