Insight Wins Cisco IoT and SMB Partner of the Year Awards

The Geo Awards, announced Nov. 9 at the Cisco Partner Summit in Miami, reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco’s Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

“Our partnership with Cisco enables us to deliver unparalleled levels of innovation to our clients, maximizing their investments in networking and data center modernization,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president of client experience and North America chief operating officer, Insight. “Insight’s expertise across the entire IT spectrum allows us to tailor solutions using the best Cisco products and technology for IoT, security, cloud and data platforms that meet their evolving business demands.”

For over 25 years, Insight and Cisco have helped companies scale efficiently, reduce development costs and risks, and quicken the time-to-value of new business solutions from years down to months. As a Cisco Gold Partner with more than 350 Cisco engineers, Insight holds 2,500+ Cisco certifications and master specializations in Data Center and Hybrid Cloud, Networking, Collaboration, Security and Service Provider Technology.

Through Insight OneCall™ for Cisco infrastructure, Insight helps organizations of all sizes scale applications across cloud and edge devices while upholding platform dependability and enabling future-ready data centers via managed cloud services, network security and 24/7/365 remote technical support.

“The theme at Partner Summit 2023 was ‘Greater Together’ and winners of the Geo Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world,” said Rhonda Henley, vice president, Americas partner organization at Cisco. “I am pleased to recognize Insight as the winner of the IoT and SMB Partner of the Year 2023, further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments in the Americas and USA West Area.”

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

