Insight to Present at Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 11:30 AM ET

Participants: Joyce Mullen, CEO and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F

Contacts

Ryan Miyasato
Investor Relations

Tel. 408-975-8507

Email Ryan.Miyasato@insight.com

 

