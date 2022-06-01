Home Business Wire Insight to Present at Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Insight to Present at Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 2:25 PM ET

Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO and James Morgado, SVP Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-F

Contacts

Michelle Clemente
Investor Relations

Tel. 480-687-6611

Email michelle.clemente@insight.com

 

