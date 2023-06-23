<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Insight Tech Journal Reveals How Less Means More to Business ROI from Sustainable Tech

Insight’s quarterly magazine explores IT strategies that maximize business outcomes while streamlining available resources

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doing more with less is more essential than ever. While organizations are increasingly cost conscious in this uncertain environment, they also must invest in gamechangers like generative artificial intelligence to stay competitive.

In the summer 2023 edition of Tech Journal, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, delves into why sustainability today should center on maximizing the Return on Investment (ROI) of digital resources.

“ROI means everything to today’s business, with little room for error when deciding how to move forward on pressing needs. Businesses today need to maximize the value of existing technology investments rather than reimagining or building something new. Transformation initiatives must make money or save money,” said Rachel Howard, Tech Journal editor-in-chief and Insight director of global brand communications. “Our latest Tech Journal highlights how digital transformation agendas and cost reduction initiatives are consistent with sustainability goals of reducing waste, driving more efficient consumption, and reducing enterprise risk.”

The summer 2023 Tech Journal addresses this by exploring:

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, C-level business leaders, business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in the modern workplace, modern applications, modern infrastructure, the intelligent edge, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Tech Journal can be read at insight.com/techjournal. To learn more about Insight’s digital solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

