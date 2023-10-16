Insight Recognized as HashiCorp Focus Partner of the Year

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, today announced it has received the 2023 HashiCorp Focus Partner of the Year award. The recognition highlights Insight’s expertise in helping clients enable innovation with modern infrastructure.

The HashiCorp Partner of the Year awards honor exceptional partners deploying the HashiCorp suite of multi-cloud, infrastructure automation products as part of solutions helping global enterprises harness the power of technology to achieve their most ambitious goals.

“Insight and HashiCorp’s strategic partnership helps deliver simplified automation,” said Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions. “Together, we provide organizations with a tailored cloud operating model that can provision, secure, connect and run any infrastructure for any application.”

Asvin Ramesh, senior director, alliances, HashiCorp, said: “We are very pleased to award Insight with the HashiCorp Focus Partner of the Year. Our clients look to solve business challenges using technologies that seamlessly integrate with HashiCorp products. This award recognizes the deep level of investment in the partnership that Insight has exhibited over the past year.”

Insight integrates HashiCorp’s software to create a holistic automation solution that supports multi-cloud operations, security networking and more. Clients can optimize their cloud environment to:

Store and protect sensitive data

Deploy and manage applications

Connect and secure any service, infrastructure or cloud solution

“We’re hearing from clients that security and flexibility are top priorities for cloud infrastructure innovation,” said Juan Orlandini, Insight CTO for North America. “That’s why our technical experts rely on HashiCorp products, such as Terraform, Vault, Consul and Nomad, to achieve greater workflow automation, reduce costs and improve overall operational efficiency.”

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity and a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

