Home Business Wire Insight Recognized as HashiCorp Focus Partner of the Year
Business Wire

Insight Recognized as HashiCorp Focus Partner of the Year

di Business Wire

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, today announced it has received the 2023 HashiCorp Focus Partner of the Year award. The recognition highlights Insight’s expertise in helping clients enable innovation with modern infrastructure.

The HashiCorp Partner of the Year awards honor exceptional partners deploying the HashiCorp suite of multi-cloud, infrastructure automation products as part of solutions helping global enterprises harness the power of technology to achieve their most ambitious goals.

“Insight and HashiCorp’s strategic partnership helps deliver simplified automation,” said Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions. “Together, we provide organizations with a tailored cloud operating model that can provision, secure, connect and run any infrastructure for any application.”

Asvin Ramesh, senior director, alliances, HashiCorp, said: “We are very pleased to award Insight with the HashiCorp Focus Partner of the Year. Our clients look to solve business challenges using technologies that seamlessly integrate with HashiCorp products. This award recognizes the deep level of investment in the partnership that Insight has exhibited over the past year.”

Insight integrates HashiCorp’s software to create a holistic automation solution that supports multi-cloud operations, security networking and more. Clients can optimize their cloud environment to:

  • Store and protect sensitive data
  • Deploy and manage applications
  • Connect and secure any service, infrastructure or cloud solution

“We’re hearing from clients that security and flexibility are top priorities for cloud infrastructure innovation,” said Juan Orlandini, Insight CTO for North America. “That’s why our technical experts rely on HashiCorp products, such as Terraform, Vault, Consul and Nomad, to achieve greater workflow automation, reduce costs and improve overall operational efficiency.”

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity and a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Contacts

Heather Wagner
Insight Enterprises

Tel. 480.333.3000

Email: heather.wagner@insight.com

Jill Schmidt
Jill Schmidt PR

Tel. 847.921-1925

Email: jill@jillschmidtpr.com

Articoli correlati

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. Announces New Patent

Business Wire Business Wire -
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announced today it has been awarded a key new patent, US...
Continua a leggere

Silicon Creations Named 2023 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), has been recognized by...
Continua a leggere

Broadband Providers Will Expand for Entire Communities by Leveraging the Calix Broadband Platform and a Growing Portfolio of Managed Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
At its 18th annual customer success and innovation conference, Calix announced it will add SmartMDU and ManagedBiz managed services...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php