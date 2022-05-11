Insight Honored by Cradlepoint as IoT Partner of the Year

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, today announced that Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has awarded Insight with the IoT Partner of the Year award.

Cradlepoint’s partner awards recognize outstanding performance, a commitment to clients, and significant partner achievements over the last year. The top Internet of Things award recognizes the partner that has demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth and a continued commitment to positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s Wireless WAN business solutions within transformational IoT work.

“This award comes at a time when innovation in connectivity is changing the way our clients do business — and we’re doubling down on all the ways the Insight/Cradlepoint partnership can drive that forward,” said Rob Parsons, practice director, network and integrated security for Insight. “Adopting next-generation technologies is no easy feat, and it can’t be done without driving major growth and changes across the business. Being recognized as IoT Partner of the Year is a testament to our commitment and passion for ensuring that growth happens as strategically as possible. We do this by assessing the unique needs of our clients, building a strategy to embrace the best solutions, then delivering and managing those solutions for lasting success.”

Insight’s strategic partnership with Cradlepoint ensures a holistic approach to adopting Cradlepoint solutions for peak availability, interoperability, security and manageability. Insight uses an end-to-end solutions and services portfolio to align the best solutions to overcome challenges and deliver outcomes, avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach and accounting for multiple lines of business.

“Over the last year Cradlepoint has launched new 5G solutions, introduced new programs and platforms to enable partners to build a profitable Wireless WAN practice, which includes 5G and PCN,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “We are appreciative of all of our resellers taking on new frontiers and creating unique practices that are accelerating LTE and 5G Wireless WAN adoption. We’re thrilled to be celebrating Insight’s incredible work.”

To learn more about Insight’s IoT solutions, please visit solutions.insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

