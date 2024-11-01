Insight Earns 6 Global and Americas Cisco Partner of the Year Honors

Cisco Partner Summit Global Awards recognize the leading Solutions Integrator and 2024 Americas Partner of the Year for its exceptional sales and service excellence

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azure—Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) has been recognized by Cisco as the Americas Partner of the Year, as well as both Global and Americas Customer Experience Partners of the Year, U.S. Partner of the Year, Americas Enterprise Partner of the Year, and Cisco Canada Defend and Protect Partner of the Year.









Cisco’s Partner Summit Global Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating innovation in delivering solutions that help clients succeed in new ways. Awarded to partners for standout success and exemplary sales and service, the Partner Summit Global Awards are the highest form of recognition for Cisco partners.

“Our partnership with Cisco enables us to deliver unparalleled levels of innovation to our clients, maximizing their investments in networking, hybrid work, and easier implementation of artificial intelligence thanks to our AI Infrastructure as a Service,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president of client experience and North America chief operating officer, Insight. “Insight has built deep expertise across Cisco’s entire portfolio, which allows us to create comprehensive solutions that simplify and solve even the most complex client needs using the best Cisco products.”

Insight and Cisco have a long-standing partnership that spans more than three decades and has been instrumental in driving innovation and growth. Among Cisco’s largest global partners, Insight maintains over 2,500 Cisco certifications and a dedicated team of more than 350 Cisco engineers.

Insight’s deep technical expertise also demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting clients across the full lifecycle of Cisco solutions and services. It holds Cisco’s Advanced CX Specialization among five other advanced specialization areas of modern IT architecture, and master specializations in data center, hybrid cloud, networking, security, collaboration, and service provider technology.

“The theme at Partner Summit 2024 is ‘Forward as One,’ and our Partner Summit Global and Geo Award winners are fantastic examples of our shared success and the power of partnering,” said Rodney Clark, SVP partnerships and Small & Medium Business at Cisco. “Congratulations to Insight for their achievements in 2024. You have demonstrated your ability to deliver outstanding results, respond to clients’ challenges, and lead in a dynamic competitive landscape.”

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 8,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Contacts

Media Contacts

Scott Walters

Insight Enterprises



Tel. (480) 889-9798



Email: scott.walters@insight.com