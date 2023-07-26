Insight Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has been recognized on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023, ranking No. 389 among IT companies.


“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for a second year in a row as a Best Employer for Women,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. “We have taken great strides to increase the number of women in executive leadership positions, foster female networking through strategic partnerships and our Women With Insight resource group, and empower our female colleagues through new leadership development programs.”

Vasin added: “A workplace led by individuals with unique perspectives and who value each other’s differences deepens our understanding of our clients’ complex challenges. It allows us to see solutions from all angles to deliver the most powerful outcomes for their businesses.”

Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, announced this prestigious awards list today. The Best Employers for Women were identified in an independent survey of more than 60,000 U.S. employees, including more than 40,000 women. Survey participants worked for companies employing at least 1,000 people and were asked to assess their employer on professional atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary, benefits, workplace and diversity.

Insight also ranks as a 2023 Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity, a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion on the 2023 Disability Equality Index® and holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

Read more about Insight’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

