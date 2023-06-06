<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Insight Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Events
Business Wire

Insight Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Events

di Business Wire

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Tech Talk with J.P. Morgan on AI Infrastructure for Enterprises

Friday, June 9, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Participants: Juan Orlandini, CTO, North America

Tech Talk with J.P. Morgan on AI Applications for Enterprises

Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Participants: Matt Jackson, CTO and SVP of Solutions

Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:30 AM ET

Participants: James Morgado, CFO, North America

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F

Contacts

Ryan Miyasato
Investor Relations

Tel. 408-975-8507

Email Ryan.Miyasato@insight.com

Articoli correlati

Bentley Systems Announces Allen Li has Joined as General Manager, China

Business Wire Business Wire -
Responsible for Bentley’s China Growth Initiatives Across All ChannelsEXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software...
Continua a leggere

Thoughtworks Selects Rachel Laycock as Next Chief Technology Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dr. Rebecca Parsons named CTO EmeritaCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering,...
Continua a leggere

Yext Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $99.5 Million, Increased 1% Year-over-Year or 2% on a Constant Currency Basis Net Loss Per Share of $0.00...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Bentley Systems Announces Allen Li has Joined as General Manager, China

Business Wire