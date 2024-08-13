Inside America’s Toughest Job: Podcast Shows the Realities of Being a Teacher

Carnegie Learning’s Year One follows a new teacher at a time when many educators are choosing to leave the profession.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a pioneer in K-12 education solutions, announced today the launch of its new podcast, Year One, a documentary-style series that delves into the challenges of modern-day education by following the experience of Jenna MacNulty, a first-year, third grade teacher. The podcast aims to shed light on the current state of education – at a time when 44% of new teachers are considering leaving the profession and 75% of educators don’t feel valued by the media and society – by chronicling the everyday trials and triumphs teachers face amidst a national teacher shortage and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.









The first-of-its-kind podcast will transport listeners into Jenna’s classroom in rural Indiana with a lively group of 26 third-graders. Listeners will hear Jenna’s story unfold and her passion for education be put to the test over the course of 18 episodes, narrated by Kanika Chadda-Gupta, former CNN anchor turned podcast host and CEO of Kronologie Agency. From the excitement of meeting her students to the challenges of adapting to the demands of the job, each episode follows Jenna through a pivotal moment of her inaugural year in the classroom, including open house, parent-teacher conferences, state testing, and more.

“I wanted to share my story to document not only the rewarding moments of my first year in the classroom, but also the challenges,” said MacNulty. “I felt a need to break the facade that I saw so much on social media that teaching is just colorful classroom decor and perfectly curated lesson plans. Through Year One, I hope to showcase the realities of being a teacher so educators like me can feel less alone.”

As the first edtech company to produce a podcast of this kind, Carnegie Learning aims to showcase the authentic experiences of teachers in today’s educational environment and to highlight the critical issues they face, while helping them feel less alone in their teaching journeys.

“Our mission has always been to support educators, and we hope Year One provides a sense of connection and renews their enthusiasm for teaching,” said Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning. “By shining a light on the very real issues faced in today’s classrooms, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the invaluable work teachers do every day.”

To follow Jenna’s journey and gain a deeper understanding of what it is like to be a teacher in today’s world, find Year One on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Learn more about the podcast and sign up for free, downloadable classroom resources with each new episode at yearonepodcast.com.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is the world’s leading edtech company using research and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A pioneer in K-12 education for 26+ years, we provide award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring solutions to more than 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, our company continues to conduct research with more than $90M in grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and U.S. Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

