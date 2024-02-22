Inseego reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and announces CEO transition

Q4 2023 revenue of $42.8 million

Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million

Fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA with $16.7 million in positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2023

Philip Brace appointed Executive Chairman

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$insg #earnings–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a technology leader in 5G and 4G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, SMBs, and consumers, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $42.8 million, GAAP operating loss of $11.1 million, GAAP net loss of $14.3 million, GAAP net loss of $1.28 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of positive $4.1 million. Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 were $7.5 million.





Inseego also announced that Ashish Sharma has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective February 23, 2024, to pursue other interests, and that Philip Brace has been appointed to the newly created role of Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Among other responsibilities, as Executive Chairman, Brace will be leading the Board of Directors’ search for a new permanent CEO.

“Inseego is well positioned to capitalize on the growing FWA market and the changes being made today are in support of leading the company to execute on this next phase,” said Philip Brace. “I was excited about the possibilities ahead when I joined the Board six months ago, and I look forward to driving the business forward in this new role as Executive Chairman on an interim basis.”

Board Chairman, Jeff Tuder also commented: “We are really pleased that Phil has agreed to take on this expanded role as Executive Chairman over the next few quarters. Phil has been a tremendous addition to our Board since he joined this past September, and we are confident that his deep industry experience and product expertise will be a tremendous asset to Inseego and its leadership team during this important period.” Tuder continued, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Ashish for his contributions to Inseego over the past six years and wish him success in his next chapter.”

Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

– Revenue for Q4 2023 was $42.8 million; full year 2023 revenue was $195.7 million.



– Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023 was $4.1 million; full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million.



– GAAP gross margin for Q4 2023 was 31.5%, which was impacted by non-cash inventory reserves taken during the quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 2023 increased year-over-year from 30.3% to 39.7% as the revenue mix continues to shift to higher-margin products.



– Cash decreased in Q4 2023 due to anticipated changes in working capital.



– On February 20, 2024 the Company entered into an amendment of its Credit Agreement. The amendment relaxed the financial covenants under the Credit Agreement by decreasing the Minimum Liquidity Covenant from $10 million to $8 million. This will allow the Company to have increased availability to borrow under the Credit Agreement. The amendment was done at no cost to the Company.



– The Company is now reporting revenues in two revenue categories: Product Revenue (consisting of Mobile solutions and Fixed wireless access (“FWA”) solutions); and Services and Other Revenue – all prior periods have been reclassified to show revenue in these categories.

Q4 2023 Business Highlights

– Announced the launch of the Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX3100 for T-Mobile for Business, successfully transitioning from our 1st generation to our 2nd generation 5G FWA, unlocking new business opportunities with increased demand for new features and functionality.



– Achieved technical acceptance of 2nd generation 5G outdoor CPE with UScellular, with a planned launch in the second quarter of 2024.



– Received new awards for MiFi X PRO 5G mobile hotspot, and launched with multiple operators in North America.

“We remain committed to delivering profitability as we invest for growth in FWA,” said Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego. “While we’re pleased with delivering revenue and Adjusted EBITDA above guidance, we’re hyper-focused on driving revenue growth as we move into 2024.”

Q1 2024 Guidance

– Total revenue in the range of $40.0 million to $42.0 million.



– Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

Online, visit https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations

Phone-only participants can pre-register by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10186208/fb845e01a0

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: In the United States, call 1-844-282-4463 International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-5613



An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call through March 6, 2024. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 6171170 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company’s website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2024. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (5) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues and accounts receivable; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, and (18) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, certain other non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses.

Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 16,029 $ 21,469 $ 80,498 $ 143,524 Fixed wireless access solutions 12,411 16,467 54,900 43,602 Product revenues 28,440 37,936 135,398 187,126 Services and other 14,314 14,980 60,290 58,197 Total revenues 42,754 52,916 195,688 245,323 Cost of revenues: Product 25,782 33,021 127,157 161,943 Services and other 3,496 4,082 16,077 16,471 Total cost of revenues 29,278 37,103 143,234 178,414 Gross profit 13,476 15,813 52,454 66,909 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 5,799 6,698 21,513 38,290 Sales and marketing 4,103 7,550 21,504 32,825 General and administrative 4,991 7,137 20,721 26,208 Depreciation and amortization 5,522 5,623 19,759 24,490 Impairment of capitalized software 4,124 3,014 5,239 3,014 Total operating costs and expenses 24,539 30,022 88,736 124,827 Operating loss (11,063 ) (14,209 ) (36,282 ) (57,918 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (2,170 ) (1,985 ) (9,072 ) (8,606 ) Other income (expense), net (821 ) 1,685 54 (1,910 ) Loss before income taxes (14,054 ) (14,509 ) (45,300 ) (68,434 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 286 118 885 (465 ) Net loss (14,340 ) (14,627 ) (46,185 ) (67,969 ) Series E preferred stock dividends and deemed dividends (773 ) (707 ) (2,991 ) (2,736 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,113 ) $ (15,334 ) $ (49,176 ) $ (70,705 ) Per share data: Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted (*) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.42 ) $ (4.32 ) $ (6.59 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share: Basic and diluted (*) 11,809,306 10,813,619 11,372,069 10,726,933 (*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024

INSEEGO CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,519 $ 7,143 Accounts receivable, net 22,616 25,259 Inventories 22,880 37,976 Prepaid expenses and other 5,211 7,978 Total current assets 58,226 78,356 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,758 5,390 Rental assets, net 5,083 4,816 Intangible assets, net 27,140 41,383 Goodwill 21,922 21,922 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,412 6,662 Other assets 1,256 1,420 Total assets $ 121,797 $ 159,949 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,795 $ 29,018 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,022 27,945 Revolving credit facility, net 4,094 — Total current liabilities 55,911 56,963 Long-term liabilities: 2025 Notes, net 159,912 158,427 Revolving credit facility, net — 7,851 Operating lease liabilities 5,039 5,903 Deferred tax liabilities, net 680 323 Other long-term liabilities 2,360 600 Total liabilities 223,902 230,067 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 12 11 Additional paid-in capital 810,138 793,952 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,327 ) (6,329 ) Accumulated deficit (906,928 ) (857,752 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (102,105 ) (70,118 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 121,797 $ 159,949

INSEEGO CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (46,185 ) $ (67,969 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 22,522 27,206 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument — (926 ) Provision for expected credit losses 446 189 Impairment of capitalized software 5,239 3,014 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 9,562 2,614 Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees 1,275 — Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 469 — Share-based compensation expense 7,444 17,875 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,953 2,960 Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net — 450 Deferred income taxes 388 (570 ) Non-cash operating lease expense 1,726 1,268 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture: Accounts receivable 1,891 2,441 Inventories 669 (3,065 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,441 5,642 Accounts payable (1,860 ) (26,313 ) Accrued expenses other liabilities 1,110 3,450 Operating lease liabilities (1,925 ) (1,555 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,165 (33,289 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (704 ) (1,481 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (9,465 ) (11,838 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,169 ) (13,319 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayment of bank and overdraft facilities (186 ) (569 ) Net (repayments) borrowings on asset-backed revolving credit facility (3,757 ) 7,851 Payment of debt issuance costs on asset-backed revolving credit facility — (1,126 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations — (62 ) Principal payments on financed assets — (1,567 ) Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs 6,057 — Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 97 900 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,211 5,427 Effect of exchange rates on cash 1,169 (1,488 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 376 (42,669 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,143 49,812 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,519 $ 7,143

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense Impairment of Capitalized Software Inventory adjustment – E&O and contract manufacturer liability Purchased intangibles amortization Non-GAAP Revenues $ 42,754 $ 42,754 Cost of revenues 29,278 $ 115 $ — $ 3,369 $ — 25,794 Gross Margin $ 13,476 $ 16,960 Gross Margin % 31.5 % 39.7 % Total operating costs and expenses $ 24,539 $ 1,299 $ 4,124 $ — $ 423 $ 18,693 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense Impairment of Capitalized Software Inventory adjustment – E&O and contract manufacturer liability Write-off of Capitalized Inventory Fees Purchased intangibles amortization Non-GAAP Revenues $ 195,688 $ 195,688 Cost of revenues 143,234 $ 772 $ — $ 16,340 $ 924 $ — 125,198 Gross Margin $ 52,454 $ 70,490 Gross Margin % 26.8 % 36.0 % Total operating costs and expenses $ 88,736 $ 6,673 $ 5,239 $ — $ — $ 1,699 $ 75,125 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023 Year Ended



December 31, 2023 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,113 ) $ (49,176 ) Preferred stock dividends 773 2,991 Income tax provision (benefit) 286 885 Interest expense, net 2,170 9,072 Other income (expense), net 821 (54 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,288 22,522 Share-based compensation expense 1,414 7,444 Impairment of capitalized software 4,124 5,239 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets — 469 Inventory adjustments – E&O and contract manufacturer liability 3,369 16,425 Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees — 924 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,132 $ 16,741 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Supplemental Statement of Operations Data for 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Mobile solutions $ 80,498 $ 16,029 $ 22,534 $ 18,895 $ 23,040 Fixed wireless access solutions 54,900 12,411 11,114 19,505 11,870 Product revenues 135,398 28,440 33,648 38,400 34,910 Services and other 60,290 14,314 14,935 15,157 15,884 Total revenues 195,688 42,754 48,583 53,557 50,794 Cost of revenues: Product 127,157 25,782 42,788 30,620 27,967 Services and other 16,077 3,496 3,900 4,041 4,640 Total cost of revenues 143,234 29,278 46,688 34,661 32,607 Gross profit 52,454 13,476 1,895 18,896 18,187 Gross profit margin (%) Product 6 % 9 % (27 )% 20 % 20 % Services and other 73 % 76 % 74 % 73 % 71 % Total 27 % 32 % 4 % 35 % 36 % Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 21,513 5,799 5,673 6,266 3,775 Sales and marketing 21,504 4,103 5,148 5,787 6,466 General and administrative 20,721 4,991 4,575 5,431 5,724 Depreciation and amortization 19,759 5,522 4,240 4,688 5,309 Impairment of capitalized software 5,239 4,124 611 — 504 Total operating costs and expenses 88,736 24,539 20,247 22,172 21,778 Operating loss (36,282 ) (11,063 ) (18,352 ) (3,276 ) (3,591 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (9,072 ) (2,170 ) (2,891 ) (2,014 ) (1,997 ) Other income (expense), net 54 (821 ) (578 ) 658 795 Loss before income taxes (45,300 ) (14,054 ) (21,821 ) (4,632 ) (4,793 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 885 286 (16 ) 304 311 Net loss (46,185 ) (14,340 ) (21,805 ) (4,936 ) (5,104 ) Series E preferred stock dividends and deemed dividends (2,991 ) (773 ) (756 ) (739 ) (723 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (49,176 ) $ (15,113 ) $ (22,561 ) $ (5,675 ) $ (5,827 )

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@inseego.com

