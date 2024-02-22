Inseego reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and announces CEO transition

Q4 2023 revenue of $42.8 million
Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million
Fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA with $16.7 million in positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2023
Philip Brace appointed Executive Chairman
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$insg #earnings–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a technology leader in 5G and 4G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, SMBs, and consumers, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $42.8 million, GAAP operating loss of $11.1 million, GAAP net loss of $14.3 million, GAAP net loss of $1.28 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of positive $4.1 million. Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 were $7.5 million.
Inseego also announced that Ashish Sharma has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective February 23, 2024, to pursue other interests, and that Philip Brace has been appointed to the newly created role of Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Among other responsibilities, as Executive Chairman, Brace will be leading the Board of Directors’ search for a new permanent CEO.
“Inseego is well positioned to capitalize on the growing FWA market and the changes being made today are in support of leading the company to execute on this next phase,” said Philip Brace. “I was excited about the possibilities ahead when I joined the Board six months ago, and I look forward to driving the business forward in this new role as Executive Chairman on an interim basis.”
Board Chairman, Jeff Tuder also commented: “We are really pleased that Phil has agreed to take on this expanded role as Executive Chairman over the next few quarters. Phil has been a tremendous addition to our Board since he joined this past September, and we are confident that his deep industry experience and product expertise will be a tremendous asset to Inseego and its leadership team during this important period.” Tuder continued, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Ashish for his contributions to Inseego over the past six years and wish him success in his next chapter.”
Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights
– Revenue for Q4 2023 was $42.8 million; full year 2023 revenue was $195.7 million.
– Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023 was $4.1 million; full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million.
– GAAP gross margin for Q4 2023 was 31.5%, which was impacted by non-cash inventory reserves taken during the quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 2023 increased year-over-year from 30.3% to 39.7% as the revenue mix continues to shift to higher-margin products.
– Cash decreased in Q4 2023 due to anticipated changes in working capital.
– On February 20, 2024 the Company entered into an amendment of its Credit Agreement. The amendment relaxed the financial covenants under the Credit Agreement by decreasing the Minimum Liquidity Covenant from $10 million to $8 million. This will allow the Company to have increased availability to borrow under the Credit Agreement. The amendment was done at no cost to the Company.
– The Company is now reporting revenues in two revenue categories: Product Revenue (consisting of Mobile solutions and Fixed wireless access (“FWA”) solutions); and Services and Other Revenue – all prior periods have been reclassified to show revenue in these categories.
Q4 2023 Business Highlights
– Announced the launch of the Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX3100 for T-Mobile for Business, successfully transitioning from our 1st generation to our 2nd generation 5G FWA, unlocking new business opportunities with increased demand for new features and functionality.
– Achieved technical acceptance of 2nd generation 5G outdoor CPE with UScellular, with a planned launch in the second quarter of 2024.
– Received new awards for MiFi X PRO 5G mobile hotspot, and launched with multiple operators in North America.
“We remain committed to delivering profitability as we invest for growth in FWA,” said Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego. “While we’re pleased with delivering revenue and Adjusted EBITDA above guidance, we’re hyper-focused on driving revenue growth as we move into 2024.”
Q1 2024 Guidance
– Total revenue in the range of $40.0 million to $42.0 million.
– Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mobile solutions
|
$
|
16,029
|
|
|
$
|
21,469
|
|
|
$
|
80,498
|
|
|
$
|
143,524
|
|
Fixed wireless access solutions
|
|
12,411
|
|
|
|
16,467
|
|
|
|
54,900
|
|
|
|
43,602
|
|
Product revenues
|
|
28,440
|
|
|
|
37,936
|
|
|
|
135,398
|
|
|
|
187,126
|
|
Services and other
|
|
14,314
|
|
|
|
14,980
|
|
|
|
60,290
|
|
|
|
58,197
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
42,754
|
|
|
|
52,916
|
|
|
|
195,688
|
|
|
|
245,323
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
25,782
|
|
|
|
33,021
|
|
|
|
127,157
|
|
|
|
161,943
|
|
Services and other
|
|
3,496
|
|
|
|
4,082
|
|
|
|
16,077
|
|
|
|
16,471
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
29,278
|
|
|
|
37,103
|
|
|
|
143,234
|
|
|
|
178,414
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
13,476
|
|
|
|
15,813
|
|
|
|
52,454
|
|
|
|
66,909
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
5,799
|
|
|
|
6,698
|
|
|
|
21,513
|
|
|
|
38,290
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
4,103
|
|
|
|
7,550
|
|
|
|
21,504
|
|
|
|
32,825
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
4,991
|
|
|
|
7,137
|
|
|
|
20,721
|
|
|
|
26,208
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,522
|
|
|
|
5,623
|
|
|
|
19,759
|
|
|
|
24,490
|
|
Impairment of capitalized software
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
|
3,014
|
|
|
|
5,239
|
|
|
|
3,014
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
24,539
|
|
|
|
30,022
|
|
|
|
88,736
|
|
|
|
124,827
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(11,063
|
)
|
|
|
(14,209
|
)
|
|
|
(36,282
|
)
|
|
|
(57,918
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(2,170
|
)
|
|
|
(1,985
|
)
|
|
|
(9,072
|
)
|
|
|
(8,606
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
(821
|
)
|
|
|
1,685
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
(1,910
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(14,054
|
)
|
|
|
(14,509
|
)
|
|
|
(45,300
|
)
|
|
|
(68,434
|
)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
885
|
|
|
|
(465
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
(14,340
|
)
|
|
|
(14,627
|
)
|
|
|
(46,185
|
)
|
|
|
(67,969
|
)
|
Series E preferred stock dividends and deemed dividends
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(707
|
)
|
|
|
(2,991
|
)
|
|
|
(2,736
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(15,113
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15,334
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,176
|
)
|
|
$
|
(70,705
|
)
|
Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (*)
|
$
|
(1.28
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.42
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.32
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.59
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (*)
|
|
11,809,306
|
|
|
|
10,813,619
|
|
|
|
11,372,069
|
|
|
|
10,726,933
|
|
(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
7,519
|
|
|
$
|
7,143
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
22,616
|
|
|
|
25,259
|
|
Inventories
|
|
22,880
|
|
|
|
37,976
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
5,211
|
|
|
|
7,978
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
58,226
|
|
|
|
78,356
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
2,758
|
|
|
|
5,390
|
|
Rental assets, net
|
|
5,083
|
|
|
|
4,816
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
27,140
|
|
|
|
41,383
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
21,922
|
|
|
|
21,922
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
5,412
|
|
|
|
6,662
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,256
|
|
|
|
1,420
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
121,797
|
|
|
$
|
159,949
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
24,795
|
|
|
$
|
29,018
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
27,022
|
|
|
|
27,945
|
|
Revolving credit facility, net
|
|
4,094
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
55,911
|
|
|
|
56,963
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
2025 Notes, net
|
|
159,912
|
|
|
|
158,427
|
|
Revolving credit facility, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,851
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
5,039
|
|
|
|
5,903
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
680
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
2,360
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
223,902
|
|
|
|
230,067
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ deficit:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
810,138
|
|
|
|
793,952
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(5,327
|
)
|
|
|
(6,329
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(906,928
|
)
|
|
|
(857,752
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|
|
(102,105
|
)
|
|
|
(70,118
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|
$
|
121,797
|
|
|
$
|
159,949
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(46,185
|
)
|
|
$
|
(67,969
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
22,522
|
|
|
|
27,206
|
|
Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(926
|
)
|
Provision for expected credit losses
|
|
446
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
Impairment of capitalized software
|
|
5,239
|
|
|
|
3,014
|
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|
|
9,562
|
|
|
|
2,614
|
|
Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees
|
|
1,275
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
469
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
7,444
|
|
|
|
17,875
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
|
1,953
|
|
|
|
2,960
|
|
Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
(570
|
)
|
Non-cash operating lease expense
|
|
1,726
|
|
|
|
1,268
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
1,891
|
|
|
|
2,441
|
|
Inventories
|
|
669
|
|
|
|
(3,065
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
2,441
|
|
|
|
5,642
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(1,860
|
)
|
|
|
(26,313
|
)
|
Accrued expenses other liabilities
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
|
3,450
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(1,925
|
)
|
|
|
(1,555
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
7,165
|
|
|
|
(33,289
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(704
|
)
|
|
|
(1,481
|
)
|
Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets
|
|
(9,465
|
)
|
|
|
(11,838
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(10,169
|
)
|
|
|
(13,319
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Net repayment of bank and overdraft facilities
|
|
(186
|
)
|
|
|
(569
|
)
|
Net (repayments) borrowings on asset-backed revolving credit facility
|
|
(3,757
|
)
|
|
|
7,851
|
|
Payment of debt issuance costs on asset-backed revolving credit facility
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,126
|
)
|
Principal payments under finance lease obligations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
Principal payments on financed assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,567
|
)
|
Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs
|
|
6,057
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
2,211
|
|
|
|
5,427
|
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
|
(1,488
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
(42,669
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
7,143
|
|
|
|
49,812
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
7,519
|
|
|
$
|
7,143
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
Impairment of Capitalized Software
|
|
Inventory adjustment – E&O and contract manufacturer liability
|
|
Purchased intangibles amortization
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
Revenues
|
$
|
42,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,754
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
29,278
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
3,369
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
25,794
|
|
Gross Margin
|
$
|
13,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,960
|
|
Gross Margin %
|
|
31.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
$
|
24,539
|
|
|
$
|
1,299
|
|
$
|
4,124
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
423
|
|
$
|
18,693
|
|
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating Costs and Expenses
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
Impairment of Capitalized Software
|
|
Inventory adjustment – E&O and contract manufacturer liability
|
|
Write-off of Capitalized Inventory Fees
|
|
Purchased intangibles amortization
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
Revenues
|
$
|
195,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
195,688
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
143,234
|
|
|
$
|
772
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
16,340
|
|
$
|
924
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
125,198
|
|
Gross Margin
|
$
|
52,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,490
|
|
Gross Margin %
|
|
26.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
$
|
88,736
|
|
|
$
|
6,673
|
|
$
|
5,239
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
1,699
|
|
$
|
75,125
|
|
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(15,113
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,176
|
)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
2,991
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
885
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
2,170
|
|
|
|
9,072
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,288
|
|
|
|
22,522
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
|
7,444
|
|
Impairment of capitalized software
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
|
5,239
|
|
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
469
|
|
Inventory adjustments – E&O and contract manufacturer liability
|
|
3,369
|
|
|
|
16,425
|
|
Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
924
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
4,132
|
|
|
$
|
16,741
|
|
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental Statement of Operations Data for 2023
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
Mobile solutions
|
$
|
80,498
|
|
|
$
|
16,029
|
|
|
$
|
22,534
|
|
|
$
|
18,895
|
|
|
$
|
23,040
|
|
Fixed wireless access solutions
|
|
54,900
|
|
|
|
12,411
|
|
|
|
11,114
|
|
|
|
19,505
|
|
|
|
11,870
|
|
Product revenues
|
|
135,398
|
|
|
|
28,440
|
|
|
|
33,648
|
|
|
|
38,400
|
|
|
|
34,910
|
|
Services and other
|
|
60,290
|
|
|
|
14,314
|
|
|
|
14,935
|
|
|
|
15,157
|
|
|
|
15,884
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
195,688
|
|
|
|
42,754
|
|
|
|
48,583
|
|
|
|
53,557
|
|
|
|
50,794
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
127,157
|
|
|
|
25,782
|
|
|
|
42,788
|
|
|
|
30,620
|
|
|
|
27,967
|
|
Services and other
|
|
16,077
|
|
|
|
3,496
|
|
|
|
3,900
|
|
|
|
4,041
|
|
|
|
4,640
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
143,234
|
|
|
|
29,278
|
|
|
|
46,688
|
|
|
|
34,661
|
|
|
|
32,607
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
52,454
|
|
|
|
13,476
|
|
|
|
1,895
|
|
|
|
18,896
|
|
|
|
18,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit margin (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
(27
|
)%
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
Services and other
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
71
|
%
|
Total
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
21,513
|
|
|
|
5,799
|
|
|
|
5,673
|
|
|
|
6,266
|
|
|
|
3,775
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
21,504
|
|
|
|
4,103
|
|
|
|
5,148
|
|
|
|
5,787
|
|
|
|
6,466
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
20,721
|
|
|
|
4,991
|
|
|
|
4,575
|
|
|
|
5,431
|
|
|
|
5,724
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
19,759
|
|
|
|
5,522
|
|
|
|
4,240
|
|
|
|
4,688
|
|
|
|
5,309
|
|
Impairment of capitalized software
|
|
5,239
|
|
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
504
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
88,736
|
|
|
|
24,539
|
|
|
|
20,247
|
|
|
|
22,172
|
|
|
|
21,778
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(36,282
|
)
|
|
|
(11,063
|
)
|
|
|
(18,352
|
)
|
|
|
(3,276
|
)
|
|
|
(3,591
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(9,072
|
)
|
|
|
(2,170
|
)
|
|
|
(2,891
|
)
|
|
|
(2,014
|
)
|
|
|
(1,997
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
(821
|
)
|
|
|
(578
|
)
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(45,300
|
)
|
|
|
(14,054
|
)
|
|
|
(21,821
|
)
|
|
|
(4,632
|
)
|
|
|
(4,793
|
)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
885
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(46,185
|
)
|
|
|
(14,340
|
)
|
|
|
(21,805
|
)
|
|
|
(4,936
|
)
|
|
|
(5,104
|
)
|
Series E preferred stock dividends and deemed dividends
|
|
(2,991
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(756
|
)
|
|
|
(739
|
)
|
|
|
(723
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(49,176
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15,113
|
)
|
|
$
|
(22,561
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,675
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,827
|
)
