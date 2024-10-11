Inseego Launches First Multi-Carrier Certified, MiFi® Branded, 5G Mobile Hotspot for the Inseego Ignite™ Channel Program

Inseego’s MiFi X PRO multi-carrier 5G mobile hotspot is now available for channel partners, resellers, and distributors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MiFi–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, enterprise, government and SMBs, announces the availability of its multi-carrier certified, MiFi X PRO 5G mobile hotspot. The MiFi brand is a category leader for mobile hotspots and this exclusive launch for Inseego Ignite Channel Partners is a significant turning point supporting the channel and expanding the market for the MiFi category. Previously, the MiFi X PRO was only available for purchase from mobile network operators, with network specific hardware. Now, for the first time, Inseego Ignite channel partners can sell the industry’s leading mobile hotspot, certified and unlocked for all major U.S. carriers, with flexibility to swap the SIM in a single hardware SKU, to enhance their connectivity offerings and drive new customer value.









Built with the Snapdragon® X62 5G Modem-RF System, the 5G-enabled MiFi X PRO serves as the ultimate mobile connectivity solution, designed specifically for those who require reliable, secure and fast internet while on-the-go. This compact mobile hotspot offers multiple ways to connect, including Wi-Fi, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, and a USB-C port for a direct tethered connection, boosting productivity while ensuring security. With its long-lasting battery that doubles as an external charger and the ability to connect up to 32 devices wirelessly, it is the perfect companion for mobile workforces, temporary jobsites, retail outlets, construction sites, educational institutions, first responders, and more.

The MiFi X PRO prioritizes security for demanding industries such as education, healthcare, finance, government, and public safety:

FIPS 140-2 certification provides assurance that MiFi X PRO has undergone testing and official validation by the US and Canadian governments as meeting the specific cryptographic security requirements set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). MiFi X PRO users can trust that their data is secure and protected.

provides assurance that MiFi X PRO has undergone testing and official validation by the US and Canadian governments as meeting the specific cryptographic security requirements set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). MiFi X PRO users can trust that their data is secure and protected. TAA compliance makes it suitable for use by U.S. government agencies and available for purchase on government contracts such as the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule Contract, with Inseego complying with stringent supply chain security and manufacturing practices.

makes it suitable for use by U.S. government agencies and available for purchase on government contracts such as the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule Contract, with Inseego complying with stringent supply chain security and manufacturing practices. CIPA support makes it suitable for deployment as part of a CIPA compliant solution for education use cases, ensuring safe online access for students by meeting the requirements of the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).

Inseego’s mobile hotspots also offer unique software add-ons: Inseego Connect is a full-service SaaS offering that enhances the functionality of the MiFi X PRO by giving customers remote management capabilities, enabling users to change settings, troubleshoot issues, locate devices, and use geofencing. Inseego’s SD EDGE™ SaaS offering gives IT managers a comprehensive solution for network configuration and management, including creating tunnels, network visibility and direct access to connected devices. These cloud-based SaaS offerings also include usage alerts and alarms to prevent data overages.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of the launch of Inseego Ignite, Inseego’s newly revamped, Channel Partner program that offers specialized support, resources, and benefits for distributors and value-added reseller partners to meet customer requirements, accelerate sales and increase revenues. The MiFi X PRO for the channel supports all major networks in the US and is unlocked for added flexibility.

“ Today’s announcement is an important step forward for Inseego and demonstrates our commitment to expanding our market presence through a strong ecosystem of channel partners,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Revenue Officer at Inseego. “ Our partners have asked for years to be able to purchase our industry-leading MiFi devices through distributors to have the flexibility to address their customers’ needs to purchase devices and connectivity separately. With today’s announcement, for the first time, our industry leading MiFi is certified on all major U.S. carriers and available for purchase in the way our customers prefer to buy, through our Inseego Ignite channel partners.”

For more information about the MiFi X PRO, please visit https://inseego.com/products/mobile-hotspot-routers/mifi-x-pro/.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility–all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com. #Putting5GtoWork

©2024. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Inseego Corp.



Jodi Ellis



pr@inseego.com