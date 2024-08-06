Inseego Extends the Appointment of Philip Brace as Executive Chairman

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Putting5GtoWork–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs, today announced that the board of directors extended the appointment of Philip Brace as Executive Chairman for two additional 6-month terms, effective immediately.





“ I joined the company to leverage my product and growth expertise to build value for customers and stockholders,” said Phil Brace, Executive Chairman. “ We’ve made significant improvements to the company in the past six months, from our revenue growth, to our product portfolio, to improvements in our capital structure, all further enhancing the company’s strong market presence and long-term prospects.”

“ I’m excited about the opportunity in front of Inseego,” said Brace. “ Our long-term relationships with carrier partners continue to get stronger and we’re building new partnerships in our channel around our exciting mobile broadband and FWA products. We continue to add new leadership to the team and recently brought onboard executives to lead product management, operations and sales, all of whom are making immediate and positive impacts.”

“ Inseego delivered a compelling growth and profitability trajectory these past six months. I’m thrilled to continue in the Executive Chairman role and firmly believe the company is well-positioned for continued and long-term success,” said Brace.

Mr. Brace was appointed to the Inseego Board of Directors in September 2023 and assumed the role of Executive Chairman in February 2024. Mr. Brace serves on the board of Directors at Lantronix and BlackBerry. He served as president and CEO of Sierra Wireless Inc. from July 2021 to January 2023. His previous executive roles include Executive Vice President at Veritas Technologies, President of Seagate Technology’s Cloud Systems and Electronic Solutions, Executive Vice President at LSI Corporation, and General Manager at Intel Corporation. Mr. Brace holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Science from the University of Waterloo and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from California State University, Sacramento.

For additional information, please refer to the 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Inseego’s investor relations website.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

