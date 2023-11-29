Inseego Appoints SVP of Global Channel Sales and Distribution

Experienced Channel Sales Executive Keri Bolding joins Inseego

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Putting5GtoWork–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today announced Keri Bolding has joined the company in the newly-created role of SVP of Global Channel Sales & Distribution. Bolding will oversee the company’s global channel sales and distribution strategy, reporting to Inseego’s Chief Revenue Officer, Steve Harmon.





“ At Inseego we are committed to the channel and Keri is the right person to join Inseego in this newly created role of SVP of Global Channel Sales & Distribution,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Revenue Officer at Inseego. “ Keri’s leadership and experience building and running enterprise channel programs is going to benefit our channel partners who know that when they choose Inseego they are partnering with the leader in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access solutions market and working with an organization that puts the customer’s needs first. Keri will develop the go to market strategies and tactics to enable our partners to grow their business with Inseego.”

Bolding has over 20 years of experience in channel sales and product distribution. Most recently, Bolding was the Global Vice President of Channel Sales at Sierra Wireless. Prior to joining Sierra Wireless, she served as Director of Channel Sales at Getac USA from 2017 to 2021. She began her career at TD Synnex Corporation, one of the largest global distributors of IT systems, software and services, where she spent 13 years in various roles in sales, business development and product management. Bolding is a CRN Channel Chief, member of the Channel Focus Executive Council and actively involved in their Women’s Leadership Council. Bolding holds a BA in journalism and mass communications from the University of South Carolina.

“ I am especially excited to join Inseego at this important juncture,” said Bolding. “ The Inseego portfolio of both indoor and outdoor 5G Fixed Wireless Access solutions is well positioned to enable our ecosystem of partners to grow their businesses by capturing new business in the rapidly growing Fixed Wireless Access market.”

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2023. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved.

