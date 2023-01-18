inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum

PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing

CHICAGO & MALMÖ, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.

The company marked 125% growth in existing customer accounts, and notably added 12 new logos in companies over $1B in revenues across industrial manufacturing, branded manufacturing, and retail that have fueled an inriver global community of more than 1,600 brands, 700 customers and 350 partners. With Cunningham’s and Habansky’s appointments, and under CEO Niels Stenfeldt’s leadership, the momentum is set to continue.

“We’re very excited to have Brooke and Brad join the inriver team,” said Stenfeldt. “Attracting proven senior talent like theirs validates the health of the PIM space overall and specifically that inriver has the market’s most differentiated solution, particularly for mid- to large-sized enterprises. We look forward to further accelerating our go-to- market to support our highly engaged customers, as well as reach new organizations.”

Brooke Cunningham, CMO



Cunningham has dedicated her nearly 25-year career in technology to driving business growth for data-related B2B software companies. She joins inriver from Datto, where she was CMO. Prior to Datto, she worked at some of the top companies in software, including Splunk, Qlik, CA Technologies, and SAP. At Splunk, Cunningham played a key role in growing the company’s revenue from $650M to more than $2.5B by maximizing the value of partner ecosystems.

“Simply put, inriver has the most sophisticated product in the PIM space with big name customers like Ethan Allen, Vestas, and Alfa Laval, as well as a highly valued partner ecosystem. I saw the opportunity to elevate the inriver brand, as well as support our growth and global expansion,” said Cunningham. “As CMO, I look forward to applying my passion for driving integrated marketing models, delivering go-to-market growth outcomes and bringing customer and partner ecosystem stories to life.”

Brad Habansky, CSO



Habansky brings more than 25 years of technology sales and sales leadership experience to inriver. Most recently, as SVP of Sales at ElasticPath, he led the sales, solutions engineering and partner functions. Habansky also held leadership positions at Oracle, Salesforce, and commercetools. He was the 3rd U.S. employee of commercetools, where he initiated North and South American Sales, and was responsible for Sales, Partners, and Sales Engineering. In his role, Habansky achieved average revenue growth of 325%, which led to commercetools’ acquisition by Insight Partners.

“I’ve been an admirer of inriver for many years and see a massive opportunity in the PIM space,” said Habansky. “After spending the last 6.5 years in commerce, I’ve observed commerce functionality commoditize. As commerce becomes increasingly digital, and with inriver’s ability to manage product data and create a unique experience wherever the customer lives, I’m so excited to be a part of a team that can bring unparalleled value for our customers.”

In 2023, inriver customers and partners can expect:

Exciting new product packaging to meet the needs of inriver’s growing customer base; continued delivery of exciting roadmap features, including advanced workflows and user management, enhanced syndication and digital shelf capabilities, and increased enterprise performance and scaling.

Continued focus on Partner certifications and integrations. Inriver is now SAP Industry Cloud Certified, allowing partners to integrate the inriver PIM into their customers’ SAP Commerce Cloud to power the entire product journey. Available on the SAP Store and more information is available on inriver Community.

Certified, allowing partners to integrate the inriver PIM into their customers’ SAP Commerce Cloud to power the entire product journey. Available on the SAP Store and more information is available on Inriver PIMpoint Summits return in person to Chicago (April 27) and Malmö, Sweden (May 9) with 1,000+ marketers, e-commerce, and PIM experts

inriver to showcase PIM solutions for retail: eTail West (February 17 – March 2 in Palm Springs) and ShopTalk (March 26 – 29 in Las Vegas)

inriver to sponsor Gartner Data & Analytics Summits (March 20-23 in Orlando and May 22-24 in London)

Learn more about the difference inriver SaaS-based PIM technologies can bring to your business.

About inriver



Inriver powers the entire product journey at every touchpoint. Our configurable PIM solution, with built-in digital shelf analytics and integration capabilities, connects to your digital ecosystem with flexibility and ease so it grows as your company grows. With more demands on product data than ever before, B2B and B2C enterprises need a PIM solution that supports the entire product cycle, from sourcing to decommissioning and every stage in between.



Inriver helps brands, manufacturers, and retailers turn product information into strategic assets, maximizing profitability at every touchpoint for 1,600+ global brands. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and with offices all over the world, inriver has a team of over 375 people ready to strengthen your product journey. For more information, visit inriver.com.

