inriver Bolsters Global C-Suite to Usher in Next Phase of Product Information Management Innovation and Growth

Executive appointments accelerate the company’s realization of the ‘new breed of PIM’

CHICAGO & MALMÖ, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today announced additions to its executive team. The appointments of industry veterans Stephen Kaufman to Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Thorsten Larsen-Seul to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) underscore inriver’s heightened business momentum and a year marked by global growth.

The company has launched numerous product innovations and enhancements throughout 2023 – most notably by its unveiling of a ‘New Breed of PIM’. Kaufman and Larsen-Seul join an invigorated inriver C-Suite, which has already seen significant expansion in 2023 with the additions of Brooke Cunningham, Brad Habansky and Ulrica Falkenberg, joining as Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Sales Officer and Chief People and Culture Officer, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Thorsten and Stephen to the inriver team,” said Niels Stenfeldt, CEO and Board Member, inriver. “The strategic addition of these seasoned senior executives fortifies our expanded executive leadership, elevating our competitive position in the market, allows us to innovate more offerings, and accelerate growth. These pivotal hires reinforce our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, cultivating top-tier talent, and refining our offerings to drive sustained growth and innovation for our customers.”

Stephen Kaufman, CPO

Kaufman has over 25 years in executive technology leadership in both CPO and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) roles, most recently serving as CPO at Esko, where he led a global SaaS product team providing best-in-class tools for workflow, content management, digital asset management, and collaboration. In this role for inriver, Kaufman is responsible for driving product innovation, delivery, customer value, and strategic product road mapping. He will report to Niels Stenfeldt and is based in Chicago.

“Inriver is an exceptionally well-positioned company, with a culture of customer centricity, thriving in a vibrant and growing product information ecosystem. The sheer breadth of our offering is incredible and continues to solve challenges and drive digital transformations for brands and manufacturers of all sizes,” said Kaufman. “I see inriver as one of the very few SaaS providers in the PIM space that can effectively fill the gaps between a desired customer experience and the product marketer’s aspiration toward that experience. I’m excited to continue growing the product and driving its evolution.”

Thorsten Larsen-Seul, CFO

Larsen-Seul has extensive experience managing and leading financial initiatives within the tech industry, and for the past 20 years has held various positions across the C-Suite. Before joining inriver, he served as both Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CFO at iMotions. With inriver, he will be responsible for all financial activities, including forecasting, business planning and analysis, driving financial efficiency and profitable revenue growth. Also reporting to Niels Stenfeldt, Larsen-Seul is based in Holbaek, Denmark.

“The product information management industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years and inriver’s digital solutions are driving the market toward an exciting future,” said Larsen-Seul. “I’m deeply grateful to be joining a PIM innovator that’s continued to further grow its position as a market leader, and am inspired by what the team has accomplished to date.”

Learn more about the difference inriver SaaS-based PIM technologies can bring to your business at inriver.com.

About inriver

Inriver powers the entire product journey at every touchpoint. The configurable inriver PIM solution, with built-in digital shelf analytics and integration capabilities, connects to any digital ecosystem with flexibility to help B2B and B2C enterprises meet growing demands on product data through the entire product cycle.

Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver helps over 1,600 brands, manufacturers, and retailers turn product information into strategic assets, maximizing profitability at every touchpoint. For more information, visit inriver.com.

Contacts

Andrew Krepow



Hotwire Global for inriver



inriverglobal@hotwireglobal.com