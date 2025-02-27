Inovalon’s Patient Payment Solutions Are Now Available on the PointClickCare Marketplace

Long-Term Care Providers and Post-Acute Care Providers Can Now Integrate Inovalon’s Market-Leading Payment and Statement Management Solutions with PointClickCare

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, announced today that its Patient Payment Management and Patient Statement Management solutions are now available on the PointClickCare Marketplace. The SaaS solutions offer seamless integration into PointClickCare’s platform, making it a comprehensive and easy process for handling patient payments across administrators, patients, residents, and caregivers.

By integrating Inovalon’s Patient Payment Management and Patient Statement Management software with PointClickCare’s platform, long-term and post-acute care providers can offer patients, residents, and their caregivers around-the-clock, mobile-accessible, and secure payment options with intuitive statements to prevent payment delays.

Inovalon’s Patient Payment Management and Patient Statement Management software solutions simplify the payment process from the point of service to backend reconciliation. With many skilled nursing facility residents relying on caregivers to manage their care, PointClickCare’s integration with Inovalon solutions provides intuitive payment options that offer families the convenience and clarity they need. With real-time responses, reporting, and workflow across the applications and within PointClickCare, providers can improve cash flow by up to 25% on average, while supporting better resident and patient care experiences.

“ Our longstanding connection with PointClickCare underscores our commitment to empowering healthcare providers with best-in-class solutions,” said Karly Rowe, Interim President and General Manager of Inovalon’s Provider Business Unit. “ We’re dedicated to helping post-acute care providers and long-term care providers manage their revenue cycle through the evolving healthcare environment. Integrating our payment solutions with PointClickCare and offering on their Marketplace allows healthcare professionals to focus more on delivering care and less on completing administrative tasks.”

With over 3,000 PointClickCare customer facilities already working with Inovalon, these organizations can now gain easier access to payment solutions, along with Inovalon’s Claims Management Pro and Workforce Management applications, which provide claims processing and shift scheduling, respectively.

“ Our Marketplace Partners provide world-class technology and share our deep commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective solutions,” said Mike Boesveld, Marketplace Senior Manager at PointClickCare. “ We are excited to integrate with additional Inovalon solutions to jointly help our mutual clients manage the complex challenges of long-term and post-acute care.”

To learn more about Inovalon’s Patient Payment Management and Patient Statement solutions, please visit the PointClickCare Marketplace or Inovalon website: https://www.inovalon.com/products/provider-cloud/revenue-cycle-management/patient-payments/

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 88 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 687,000 clinical settings, and 399 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

