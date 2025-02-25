Inovalon Launches Clinical Research Patient Finder to Accelerate Trial Recruitment

New AI-Powered Solution Provides Real-Time Identification of Eligible Patients for Clinical Trials

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the launch of Clinical Research Patient Finder, an AI-powered solution designed to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials by seamlessly integrating with electronic health records (EHRs). By providing real-time patient identification and continuous relevant data monitoring, the solution reduces recruitment bottlenecks, enhances trial efficiency, and helps bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

Designed for clinical trial sponsors — including pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical trial recruitment companies — as well as research sites, the research centers responsible for conducting the trials, Clinical Research Patient Finder delivers instant patient-matching capabilities based on study-specific inclusion and exclusion criteria. By automating pre-screening, the AI-powered solution reduces manual errors and administrative burden, improves site performance tracking, and helps ensure that no eligible patient goes unidentified.

Recruitment delays are a well-documented challenge in clinical research, with over half of trials failing to meet enrollment targets. These shortfalls lead to costly delays and slow the availability of new therapies. Clinical Research Patient Finder leverages AI to transform recruitment by automatically scanning EHRs to continuously match eligible patients with trials based on study-specific inclusion and exclusion criteria. By automating this process, research teams can recruit patients faster, reduce errors from manual pre-screening, and focus more on trial execution and patient engagement. This ultimately drives better outcomes.

“ Patient recruitment remains one of the most complex and time-intensive challenges in clinical research,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon. “ Clinical Research Patient Finder gives research sites real-time visibility into eligible patients within their own electronic health records, enabling them to identify and engage participants more efficiently. By streamlining site-based recruitment, this tool helps accelerate recruitment, improve trial diversity, and strengthen the collaboration between sites and sponsors to bring innovative therapies to patients faster.”

Clinical Research Patient Finder automatically alerts study teams to newly eligible patients and flags potential recruitment risks, enabling research teams to meet or adjust enrollment targets and accelerate trial timelines. Additionally, sponsors using the solution can optimize their existing research sites while gaining access to the Inovalon Research Network, a pre-integrated group of sites with established EHR connections that extends the reach of sponsors to further identify candidates for trial inclusion. This expanded network allows sponsors to extend their reach to new trial sites and collaborate with trusted, historically successful clinical sites. By securely sharing data across research-ready locations, sponsors can improve trial efficiency, enhance diversity, and expand access to clinical research.

To learn more about Inovalon’s Clinical Research Patient Finder, please visit: Clinical Research Patient Finder - Inovalon.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 88 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 687,000 clinical settings, and 399 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Tom Paolella

Sr. Director, Press and Analyst Relations, Inovalon

Thomas.paolella@inovalon.com