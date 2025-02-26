Inova Health Selects Abridge to Unlock Value from Clinical Conversations Following Competitive Assessment

FALLS CHURCH, Va. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inova Health, the leading health system in Northern Virginia and the Washington, DC metropolitan region, has selected Abridge as its system-wide generative AI platform for clinical conversations to improve documentation for clinicians. This partnership will enable 1,000+ Inova clinicians to deliver value to patients through more focused visits while saving time and reducing cognitive load. Inova chose Abridge after a rigorous evaluation involving other Ambient AI vendors.

The Abridge AI-powered platform automatically transforms patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical notes in real time. Fully integrated with Inova’s electronic medical record to ensure seamlessness and data privacy, Abridge streamlines the documentation process by generating accurate and compliant notes at the point of care. Abridge enables clinicians to spend more time focusing on patient care, enhancing both efficiency and the overall patient experience.

“Inova is committed to driving innovation and enhancing the patient experience by investing in cutting-edge technology that supports our clinicians and safely improves care delivery,” said Matt Kull, Chief Information and Digital Strategy Officer, Inova. “With Abridge, our providers will be able to spend less time on documentation and more time engaging directly with their patients. By streamlining workflows and reducing administrative burden, our goal is to improve the overall healthcare experience for both providers and patients.”

Abridge is now being deployed at a diverse set of more than 100 of the largest and most complex healthcare systems in the U.S. From rural systems to children's hospitals to leading academic systems and nationally recognized cancer centers, Abridge is used by clinicians of every specialty across all care settings, and in over 28 languages.

“The clinical conversation is the heart of the healthcare experience, and the new Abridge Contextual Reasoning Engine is focused on generating documentation that unlocks maximum value from these encounters,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, Abridge CEO and Founder. “Inova is among the most innovative healthcare systems in the U.S. and its clinician feedback has been invaluable in the research and development of new capabilities for our platform.”

About Inova

We are Inova, Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area’s leading nonprofit healthcare provider. With expertise and compassion, we partner with our patients to help them stay healthy. We treat illness, heal injury and look at a patient’s whole health to help them flourish. Through our expansive network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, and outpatient services, Inova provides care for more than one million unique patients every year. Total patient visits exceed four million annually, demonstrating our ability to deliver the best clinical care and ensuring a seamless experience for all who rely on us for their healthcare needs. Consistently ranked and recognized as a national healthcare leader in safety, quality and patient experience, Inova’s world-class care is made possible by the strength and breadth of our network, our 24,000 team members, our technology and our innovation. Inova is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and provides high-quality healthcare to every person in every community we are privileged to serve – regardless of ability to pay – every day of their life. More information about Inova can be found at www.inova.org.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The enterprise-grade AI platform transforms medical conversations into clinically useful and billable documentation at the point of care, reducing administrative burden and clinician burnout while improving patient experience. With deep EHR integration, support for 28+ languages, and 50+ specialties, Abridge is used across a wide range of care settings, including outpatient, emergency department, and inpatient.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade AI platform is purpose-built for healthcare. Supported by Linked Evidence, Abridge is the only solution that maps AI-generated summaries to source data, helping clinicians quickly trust and verify the output. As a pioneer in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standard for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

Abridge was recently awarded Best in KLAS for Ambient AI segment in addition to other accolades, including TIME Best Inventions of 2024, 2024 Forbes AI 50 List, and Fortune’s 2024 AI 50 Innovators.

