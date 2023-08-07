Inogen Achieves Best In Class 8-Year Expected Service Life Portable Oxygen Concentrators

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced the introduction of the Rove 6™ portable oxygen concentrator in the United States with best in class 8-year expected service life.





The Inogen® Rove 6™ was launched in Europe in December 2022. Having completed the necessary regulatory processes, the expected service life of the Rove 6 will be extended from 5 years to 8 years for all Rove 6 devices sold worldwide. The 8 year best-in-class expected service life has also been extended to Inogen One® G5 portable oxygen concentrators in the US.

“In capital-based business models it is critical to maximize the value of the devices you invest in to enhance your returns. We are excited to now be able to extend this opportunity to Inogen’s business-to-business customers allowing them to improve the profitability of their oxygen concentrator business and strengthen the appeal of the non-delivery long-term oxygen therapy model,” said Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inogen. “As a global market leader with a focus on delivering high quality and innovative respiratory care solutions, Inogen is well positioned to deliver the best portable oxygen concentrator for business-to-business customers, with a differentiated value proposition through a strong total cost of ownership, best-in-class quality, best after sales services, and now the best-in-class expected service life.”

The Inogen® Rove 6™ is a 6-setting portable oxygen concentrator that also provides the longest battery life of any portable oxygen concentrator currently available on the market. This device delivers up to 1,260 mL/minute of medical grade oxygen at a weight of only 4.8 pounds. The Inogen® Rove 6™ is available with two battery options, including an extended battery that can support a battery life up to 12 hours and 45 minutes.

For more information, please visit Inogen Rove 6 System.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, Inogen’s expected service life of its products and the impact for its business customers. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks relating to market acceptance of its products. In addition, Inogen’s business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its products; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; and risks associated with international operations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Agnes Lee



ir@inogen.net