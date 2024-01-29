Innventure LLC and Learn CW Investment Corporation Announce Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection With Proposed Business Combination

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innventure LLC, an enterprise growth engine (“Innventure”), and Learn CW Investment Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: LCW) (“Learn CW”), announced today the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to their previously announced proposed business combination. Learn CW is sponsored by CWAM LC Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of Learn Capital, LLC and Commonwealth Asset Management.

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination between Innventure and Learn CW. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Innventure and Learn CW, as well as the proposed business combination.

Innventure uses capital to take breakthrough technologies sourced from multinational corporations (“MNCs”) to market. In the process, Innventure builds and scales companies around these technologies using a systematic, quantitative, and repeatable analysis that seeks to build on the investment MNCs have already made to unlock value in markets where the world needs innovative solutions to big problems.

Innventure is currently building AeroFlexx, whose technology utilizes flexible film to create a package for liquid products that is expected to use up to 85% less virgin plastic versus traditional rigid bottles, and Accelsius, whose technology utilizes liquid cooling technology designed to meet the rising demand for efficient cooling systems in datacenters and telecommunication systems. Innventure previously founded PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), whose technology seeks to convert recycled polypropylene into a renewable resource through its unique purification process. PureCycle went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company and Innventure currently owns less than 2% of PureCycle.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on breakthrough technology solutions acquired or licensed from Multinational Corporations (‘‘MNCs’’). As owner-operators, Innventure takes technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization. Innventure makes decisions informed by proprietary MNC market data, with the goal of building disruptive companies that can reach a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

About Learn CW Investment Corporation

Learn CW Investment Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is sponsored by CWAM LC Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of Learn Capital, LLC (“Learn Capital”) and Commonwealth Asset Management. Learn Capital is a leading venture capital firm focused on early- and mid-stage investments in the $5.4 trillion global education sector. Learn Capital was founded in 2008 by Rob Hutter and Greg Mauro, who formerly managed an affiliate of Founders Fund. The firm possesses decades of founding, operating, and investing experience in the education, consumer, hard tech, and enterprise technology sectors. Commonwealth Asset Management is a Los Angeles-based asset management platform founded in June 2019 and led by Adam Fisher, who is the former Head of Global Macro and Real Estate at Soros Fund Management LLC and the former founder and Chief Investment Officer of Commonwealth Opportunity Capital, GP LLC.

