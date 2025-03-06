Innovid’s Feature Beat: Enhancements for Real-Time Creative Optimization

Innovid’s Latest Feature Enhancements Unlock Deeper Insights & Greater Control Across Digital Campaigns

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The inaugural edition of Innovid’s Feature Beat, which highlights some of the latest enhancements and innovations across Innovid’s product offerings, spotlights new creative optimization tools for enhanced campaign performance. Innovid, which is now part of Mediaocean and merged with Flashtalking, is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across CTV, linear, and digital.

From leveraging expanded performance signals and methodologies to handle multiple metrics, to visualizing the impact of creative optimizations, and refining testing precision, these new platform features enable advertisers to make data-driven decisions, maximize relevance, and achieve better outcomes with every campaign:

Expanded Signals – Unlock More Relevance & Control: Advertisers can now leverage a broader spectrum of performance data – from Innovid-measured engagement and outcomes to external performance metrics. The added flexibility and customization lets them tap into the signals that matter the most for their campaign goals, leveraging the most relevant and timely insights to adjust creatives for optimal performance.

Advertisers can now leverage a broader spectrum of performance data – from Innovid-measured engagement and outcomes to external performance metrics. The added flexibility and customization lets them tap into the signals that matter the most for their campaign goals, leveraging the most relevant and timely insights to adjust creatives for optimal performance. More Metrics – Prioritize What Matters Most: Success for multifaceted campaigns is often defined by more than one metric. Users can now measure multiple performance metrics for richer insights and apply customized weighting to prioritize what drives campaign success.

Success for multifaceted campaigns is often defined by more than one metric. Users can now measure multiple performance metrics for richer insights and apply customized weighting to prioritize what drives campaign success. Optimization Visualizer – Illuminate Creative’s Impact: On one screen, users can see the direct lift in performance from their optimization efforts and reveal common elements in top-performing creatives. This is an intuitive, visual approach to understanding key elements that drive engagement and conversions.

On one screen, users can see the direct lift in performance from their optimization efforts and reveal common elements in top-performing creatives. This is an intuitive, visual approach to understanding key elements that drive engagement and conversions. Holistic Control – Testing Precision: Having granular control over testing and optimization is key to achieving desired campaign outcomes. Users now gain complete oversight of their test and control groups, enabling them to define exactly which rules should be used for optimization – and which should not. Create finely tuned, data-rich test environments that align with campaign goals and deliver actionable insights.

“These latest enhancements represent a leap forward in creative optimization, both for maximizing the value of every impression and learning what resonates with audiences,” said Yuval Pemper, CTO, Innovid. “These new features are designed to simplify setup and unlock complex optimization possibilities, so advertisers feel empowered to action their creative data.”

About Innovid

Innovid is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across CTV, linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform steering innovation in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Media Contact

Meg Coyle – megan@innovid.com