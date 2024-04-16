Home Business Wire Innovid to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7th
Business Wire

Innovid to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7th

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital, today announced that it will release first quarter 2024 financial results before the market open on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Zvika Netter, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Callini, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The conference call will be available via webcast at investors.innovid.com. To participate via telephone, dial 866-682-6100 (toll-free domestic) or 862-298-0702 (toll-free international). Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Innovid Investor Relations website.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investments across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investors
Brinlea Johnson

IR@innovid.com

Media
Megan Garnett Coyle

megan@innovid.com

Caroline Yodice

cyodice@daddibrand.com

Articoli correlati

NGS Becomes an Authorized National Aspire® Dealer

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ballisticglass--NGS, the leading dealer-installer of decorative window film and architectural surface finishes, proudly announces that it has become...
Continua a leggere

Precision BioSciences Announces Return of Programs and Conclusion of Collaboration with Prevail Therapeutics

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Productive collaboration advanced three programs and demonstrated proof of concept of ARCUS for gene excision and gene insertion -...
Continua a leggere

MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, will...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php