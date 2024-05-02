Innovid to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) (the “Company”), a leading software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear TV, and digital, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:





Oppenheimer 9th Annual Emerging Growth Conference



When: Thursday, May 9, 2024



Where: Virtual

19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference



When: Tuesday, May 14, 2024



Fireside Chat: 2:15 p.m. ET



Where: New York, N.Y.

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Israeli Conference



When: Sunday, May 26, 2024



Where: Tel Aviv, Israel

There will be a live video webcast for the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, and a replay will be available for 90 days at investors.innovid.com. For more information regarding the conferences, visit Innovid’s events page here.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is a leading enterprise software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear TV, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investments across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

