Innovative Solutions & Support Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISSC) (“IS&S” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release third quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Friday, August 9, 2024. A conference call will be held that same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.





A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://innovative-ss.com/iss-investor-relations/. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-877-300-8521 International Live: 1-412-317-6026

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through August 23, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 10191208

ABOUT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT, INC.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance, cockpit display systems, flight control computers, and mission computers for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The Company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon navigation.

