Innovative Solutions & Support Acquires License for Honeywell’s Display Generator and Flight Control Computer Product Line, Strengthening Position in Military Market

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced it acquired the license for various generations of military Display Generators and Flight Control Computers from Honeywell.





The deal includes an exclusive license to manufacture, upgrade, and repair the product line. The agreement also grants IS&S exclusive intellectual property rights and includes the transfer of existing inventory necessary for continued manufacturing and support of the products. This acquisition significantly expands IS&S’s capabilities and enhances its presence within the military aviation sector. Following a transition period, IS&S, will be responsible for the activities formerly performed by Honeywell.

Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer of IS&S, commented, “We are pleased to secure this exclusive licensing agreement from Honeywell, further building on our recent successful transactions with this important strategic partner. This latest transaction not only strengthens our position in the military aviation market, but also enables us to further gain operational efficiencies. We are confident this transaction will enhance our brand’s growth and further expand IS&S’s position in the global military aviation market.”

Jeff DiGiovanni, Chief Financial Officer of IS&S, “In connection with this transaction, we have increased the size of our bank credit facility, and we are appreciative of the confidence and continued support shown by our lender, PNC Bank. We maintain a strong financial position following the transaction, with our available liquidity under our expanded credit facility providing us the financial flexibility to both support our ongoing operations and continue the pursuit of our growth objectives, which includes investments in organic growth and additional strategic acquisitions.”

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. ( www.innovative-ss.com ) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionic solutions. Its extensive global product reach and customer base span commercial and military markets, catering to both airframe manufacturers and aftermarket services for fixed-wing and rotorcraft applications. IS&S offers cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions while maintaining legacy product lines. The company is poised to leverage its experience to create growth opportunities in next-generation navigation systems, advanced flight deck and special mission displays, precise air data instrumentation, autothrottles, flight control computers, mission computers and software based situational awareness targeting autonomous flight. Supported by a robust portfolio of patents and the highest aircraft certification standards, IS&S is at the forefront of meeting the aerospace industry’s demand for more sophisticated and technologically advanced products.

