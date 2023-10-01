Innovative Cleaning Service Platform, Cleanster.com, Officially Launches in Florida

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cleanster.com is excited to announce the official launch of its innovative cleaning service platform in the vibrant state of Florida. Drawing inspiration from the successful Uber model, Cleanster.com has adapted this concept to cater to the unique cleaning needs of property owners, homeowners, and short-term rentals, offering a seamless and convenient solution.





With a population of over 21 million, Florida faces diverse cleaning challenges, and Cleanster is well-prepared to tackle them. The user-friendly Cleanster app empowers users to easily book professional cleaners for their apartment buildings, homes, or short-term rentals. Users can obtain an estimated cost for their cleaning services by simply selecting a date. Cleanster.com offers custom on-call cleaning services across Florida, serving key areas such as Kissimmee, Miami, Davenport, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Panama City Beach.

Cleanster places a strong emphasis on supporting local professional cleaners, ensuring they are insured, bonded, and fairly compensated to maintain a high standard of quality and customer satisfaction.

What sets Cleanster.com apart is its commitment to matching users with highly skilled and trustworthy cleaners who consistently deliver exceptional service. Each cleaner within the Cleanster network undergoes a thorough vetting process, including background checks, to provide users with peace of mind.

Unlike traditional cleaning service platforms, Cleanster.com is a trailblazer in terms of convenience. Recognizing the importance of round-the-clock support, Cleanster offers customer assistance through SMS, email, and chat. Customers no longer need to worry about cancellations, hiring the wrong professional, or property damage with no recourse. Cleanster has revolutionized the cleaning industry by ensuring a hassle-free experience for all users.

Cleanster.com offers a comprehensive range of cleaning services for apartment buildings, short-term rentals, and on-demand home services. With a primary focus on quality service, accountability, and affordability, Cleanster is committed to addressing the diverse cleaning needs of its customers.

“We believe in creating a fresh start for Florida’s sanitation and cleaning needs. With Cleanster, users can expect a new era of cleanliness, convenience, and peace of mind. Together, we’ll make Florida shine like never before.” Gloria Oppong, Co-founder & CEO of Cleanster.com

Contacts

Gloria Oppong



support@cleanster.com