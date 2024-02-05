Innovations in Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles 2024: 2.5 Day In-Person Conference – Laguna Hills, United States – November 18-20th, 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Innovations in Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles 2024” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Bringing together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry, this established Innovations in Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles event will discuss the latest innovations and developments in EV/Exosomes fields from a Technology Development and Utilization Perspective.

A heavy emphasis at this conference on technology development especially in the context of flow cytometers for a variety of emerging applications – the engagement of academic researchers and industry participants is a key element of this conference track.

There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this expanding field from around the world.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent tracks and sessions to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Technologies, Companies and Commercialization 2024

Innovations in Flow Cytometry and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) 2024

Organoids, Spheroids and Organs-on-Chips 2024

There is an extensive exhibit hall featuring companies from these fields enabling business development, partnering and networking. Extensive networking opportunities for partnering, collaborations and business development available over the course of this 2.5-day in-person conference with onsite breakfasts, lunches, beer and wine and dinner receptions.

Agenda Topics

Demos of Flow Cytometry Instrumentation by the Technology Developers

Development in Flow Cytometry: Technologies and Applications

Instrumentation

Reagents and Applications

Downstream Analysis of Biomarker Cargo Contained in Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Analysis of Biomarker Cargo Contained in Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis

Single Cell and Vesicle Studies by Flow Cytometry and Microfluidics

Tools & Technologies for Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Conference Speakers

Conference Chair

Dino Di Carlo, Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California Los Angeles

Keynote Speakers

John Nolan, CEO, Cellarcus Biosciences, Inc.

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

Eric Diebold, WW Vice President, Research and Development, BD Biosciences

Leyla Esfandiari, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Cincinnati

Gregory Cooksey, Project Leader, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Daniel Chiu, A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington

Yu-Hwa Lo, Professor, University of California San Diego

