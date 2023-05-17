Innovation Pioneer RobotLAB Launches World’s First Robot Franchising Initiative of Its Kind

The Exclusive Program Supports Growing Marketplace Demand for Robotics Integration Across Myriad Industries and Delivers Unique Business Opportunity to Franchisees

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for over 15 years, has proudly launched a first-of-its-kind robotics franchising program. Available now in nearly 40 U.S. states, the exclusive franchise opportunity meets a rapidly growing marketplace demand for AI solutions in all sectors, including delivery, cleaning, education and customer service, which continues to increase exponentially as labor shortages persist. With an impressive roster of longstanding partnerships spanning the world’s top robot manufacturers and more than 10,000 robots deployed across the globe, RobotLAB’s unparalleled sector acumen and experience has kept it on the vanguard of the robotics industry, which it will now leverage and share with savvy and passionate entrepreneurs looking to experience the world’s first robotics integration franchising program.





“The national conversation around artificial intelligence and the resulting interest in the inherent advantages of robotics has created a strong tailwind that’s propelling the industry demand for a more efficient and cost-effective approach to business in critical sectors,” said Elad Inbar, founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “As the incorporation of robots becomes increasingly ubiquitous, franchising allows RobotLAB to better serve our growing customer base with passionate, well-trained and skilled franchisees who are experts in the communities where they operate and will provide the highest level of customer service, including timely robot demos, training, service, repair and more.”

RobotLAB’s robotics franchise program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that features minimal overhead, comprehensive training, limited staffing requirements and attractive revenue opportunities in a fast-growing industry with limitless potential. The program is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising world, as well as experienced franchisees wanting to diversify their portfolios. RobotLAB’s franchise program is extremely accessible –virtually no buildout, quick setup and features the potential for high returns, as robotics solutions can be integrated seamlessly into nearly every business. After 15+ years in business and as the world’s leading robot integrator, RobotLAB has perfected a comprehensive training structure and curriculum that includes online and onsite hands-on education to ensure all franchisees and staff are acutely familiar with management, operations and technical practices.

“After fifteen years of successfully integrating robots across many economically critical industries, franchising was an obvious next step in maintaining top-tier customer service and meeting the ever-increasing national demand for robotics solutions,” said Paul Knaack, Director of Franchising at RobotLAB. “As our franchising program expands, we will continue to eliminate distance- and demand-related obstacles, resulting in faster, one-on-one service for business owners eager to harness the power of robotics integration.”

Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) have been cleared in nearly 40 states, with the remainder on track for completion by year’s end. Franchisees will select territories covering areas of 150,000 people and will have full license to market, sell, program, deploy and service robots for all businesses in the territory. Franchisees and their teams will engage in extensive training led by RobotLAB to ensure the localization of its signature A-to-Z customer service model. RobotLAB is expected to soon finalize several multi-territory agreements across the nation, underscoring the immense and immediate groundswell of enthusiasm for this revolutionary robotics franchising program.

As labor continues to be increasingly expensive and scarce, RobotLAB helps businesses harness the power of robotics to improve bottom-line revenue and employee retention by reallocating routine tasks to automated technologies. The company’s new franchising model is expected to expand RobotLAB’s best-in-class integration services – from sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs – to local communities and regional economies, ensuring more businesses can access, understand and realize the robotics solutions that will dramatically improve their performance. RobotLAB’s talented roboticists have effectively deployed thousands of robots to an impressive array of businesses worldwide, demonstrating a clear path to the successful and highly specialized integration of robotics solutions.

For more information about RobotLAB’s franchising program, visit https://www.robotlab.com/franchise.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

Contacts

Kathryn Kelly



Powerhouse+Co.



kathryn@powerhouseandco.com

949.261.2216