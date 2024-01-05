Innovation in Business Announces Nominee, Chairman and CEO of ETT, Christopher Condon, for Technology CEO of the Year Awards 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovation in Business, a leading platform dedicated to recognizing excellence in business innovation, proudly introduces its latest initiative – the Technology CEO of the Year Awards 2024. This prestigious program is designed to celebrate and honor the most influential and innovative CEOs in the technology sector, showcasing their exceptional leadership, vision, and strategic prowess in navigating the rapidly evolving landscape.









Christopher Condon, Chairman and CEO, has been chosen as a nominee for the Technology CEO of the Year Awards 2024 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the technology industry. In an era marked by digital transformation, Condon’s company, ETT, has demonstrated remarkable skills in leveraging emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, to propel his organization to new heights.

“Embracing innovation is not just a choice, but a commitment to shaping the future. As a leader in the technology sector, I am honored to be a nominee for the Technology CEO of the Year Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated ETT team and the relentless pursuit of excellence in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent data interoperability. Together, we forge ahead, driven by a shared vision of creating meaningful impact and transforming possibilities into reality that span across multiple facets of industries, globally.” – Christopher Condon, Chairman and CEO of ETT

The ETT | iByond platform offers versatility and cost-effectiveness across diverse industries. It effortlessly modernizes outdated legacy technology systems, eliminating the technology debt of major corporations without requiring a complete replacement. This not only saves companies capital through a technology upgrade without the need for a “rip & replace” approach, but also removes technology debt from their balance sheets. Our ETT system significantly enhances efficiency for large corporations, by sparing them the time and effort of adapting to a new operating system. The ETT | iByond Platform delivers a competitive edge with advanced AI capabilities, enhanced data security, and accelerated innovation speed.

Economic Transformation Technologies, or ETT, is a Florida-based company specializing in digital transformation within the current era of advanced technologies. The company boasts a team of top technologists, including Systems Architects, Software Developers, and Data Science experts, who have dedicated nearly a decade to developing an Intelligent Interoperable Ecosystem Platform. This platform serves as the “System of Systems” backbone for various sectors such as Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Hospitality, Supply Chain/Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Automotive, and Renewable Energy.

ETT’s platform offers a comprehensive solution that enhances business efficiency and productivity. The company’s services streamline processes and bolster the bottom line of businesses by leveraging technology. ETT’s focus on digital transformation, coupled with its cutting-edge platform and skilled team, positions it as an invaluable partner for companies aiming to optimize their operations in the digital era. For more information, visit www.ettworld.com.

