Innovation Ignites: Murata Launches Three Power Systems, Electrifying the Semiconductor Landscape

Electronics leader, Murata, announces a trio of products including a new charge pump IC and two step-down DC-DC converters designed to solve power challenges for consumer devices and low output voltage applications

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Murata, a global electronics innovator, today at the 2024 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) announced the launch of three new power product solutions designed to help solve the challenges, constraints, and limitations of the power electronics industry. These include the PE25208, a revolutionary ultra-high efficiency charge pump IC aimed to fuel the future of portable consumer electronics, including laptops and other USB PD high power applications; and the PE24109 and PE24110, two compact, low-profile, and ultra-high efficiency step-down DC-DC converter solutions for low output voltage applications targeting applications such as high density, optical transceiver modules.





The PE25208: Unmatched Efficiency and Flexibility for Today’s Connected Devices

The PE25208 is Murata’s latest ultra-high efficiency charge pump IC. It achieves peak efficiency of 98.2% when converting from a high voltage input, such as a USB PD Extended Power Range source. The charge pump IC divides down input voltage by two or three, providing the ideal voltage level for downstream charger circuits and optimizing system efficiency. Its flexible parallelization allows multiple PE25208 devices to connect to double or triple output power.

The new charge pump IC is ideal for mobile and all portable device manufacturers looking to shrink device size and enhance power efficiency, as well as power conversion system designers who seek to simplify designs, boost system performance, and achieve exceptional efficiency. It is also designed specifically for OEMs and ODMs tasked with delivering cutting-edge power solutions in a wider range of applications.

The PE25208 is built for the future as it supports a wide input voltage range of 18V to 60V—ideal for both USB PD EPR and other high voltage power sources. The compact 8.095 mm × 4.095 mm WLCSP package fits seamlessly into space-constrained designs and is pinout-optimized for Type III PCB layouts, minimizing design complexity and cost.

“The PE25208 represents a significant leap forward in power conversion technology,” says Steve Allen, vice president of power, pSemi® Corporation, a Murata Company. “Its unprecedented efficiency, extremely compact size, and flexible configuration options redefine what’s possible for powering today’s demanding electronics. We are delighted to be able to offer this to our customers seeking cutting-edge power solutions.”

The PE25208 is available for sampling now and will be demonstrated in the Murata Electronics Exhibit #823 at APEC in Long Beach, California, on February 25-29, 2024. For more information on PE25208, please visit the PE25208 product page or contact sales@psemi.com.

The PE24109 and PE24110: 3.3 Vin, 10A, Two-stage Buck Regulators Powering, sub 10nm, Low Output Voltage Core Applications

The PE24109 and PE24110 are Murata’s newest compact, low-profile, and ultra-high efficiency step-down DC-DC converter solutions. The PE24109 can deliver 10A per stage output current from an input voltage range from 3.0V to 3.6V, and its output voltage is selected with external feedback resistors to be adjusted between 0.5 and 1.0V. The PE24110 delivers 12A per stage output current from an input voltage range from 3.0V to 3.6V, and its output voltage is selected with external feedback resistors to be adjusted between 0.35 and 0.6V.

Both solutions are based on Murata’s advanced two-stage architecture and consist of a two-phase interleaved charge pump followed by an interleaved buck regulator stage. This power system greatly reduces the dependency on inductance for high efficiency solutions in small-footprint and height-constrained applications. This makes them the ideal step-down DC-DC converter solutions for low-profile point-of-load (POL) regulators, high-density, optical transceiver modules, core supplies, ASICs, and FGPAs.

“We are proud to bring these new compact, low-profile, and ultra-high efficiency step-down DC-DC converter solutions to market to alleviate the power pain points our customers face,” says Allen. “The PE24109 and PE24110 represent breakthroughs in peak efficiency, output current, output voltage, and more—making them an ideal power solution for low output voltage applications.”

The PE24109 and PE24110 are available for sampling now and both products will be demonstrated in the Murata Electronics Exhibit #823 at APEC in Long Beach, California, on February 25-29, 2024. For more product information, please visit the PE24109 product page, and the PE24110 product page or contact sales@psemi.com.

