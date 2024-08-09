Innovaccer Launches Government Health AI Data and Analytics Platform to Support Public Sector Agencies

The AI-powered health platform empowers the public sector to accelerate data modernization, enhance health equity, and drive whole-person care.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company and Certified Data Partner for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program, announces the launch of the Government Health AI Data and Analytics Platform (GHAAP). The award-winning platform is one of the first end-to-end integration, interoperability, analytics, and AI platforms built for the public sector with an initial focus on Medicaid and Public Health Modernization. Innovaccer’s solutions have been ranked by KLAS Research as the #1 Data and Analytics Platform for Population Health and is ranked #1 by Black Book three years in a row as the best end-to-end Population Health Solution. The platform has also received NCQA Measure Certification™ for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®).





GHAAP was built on the foundation of the highly effective Innovaccer data and analytics platform, which has been implemented by leading healthcare organizations including Banner Health, Kaiser Permanente, and PHMI to manage population health programs. It is designed to address the many challenges that occur from data silos and fragmentation in government health organizations which impede vital initiatives, limit the potential for data-driven decision-making, and impact the quality of healthcare services for communities.

Government healthcare organizations understand the critical importance of unifying data from disparate sources and leveraging the power of AI to more effectively respond to the growing expectations of consumers. The platform improves the process of unifying clinical (claims, EHR, labs, pharmacy) and non-clinical data (SDoH) while leveraging built-in AI to drive positive health IT transformation and outcomes. GHAAP represents an opportunity to realize massive gains in operational efficiencies, better manage IT costs, and improve care access, quality, experience, and equity.

The development of this unified platform dedicated to the public sector highlights Innovaccer’s commitment to addressing the complex needs of government health and healthcare through innovative AI-driven solutions. GHAAP helps to drive data modernization efforts and interoperability, enabling the seamless exchange of data and analytics. The platform’s open, API-forward ecosystem enhances cross-agency collaboration, fuels more effective public/private health initiatives, and provides expansive support for third-party developers to create innovative apps that can improve provider quality and effectiveness, epidemiological analysis and response, and beneficiary care and outcomes.

Key features of GHAAP include:

Standards such as USCDI and any of the 138+ APIs (including FHIR), along with the Qualified Health Information Network collaboration is used to power secure, efficient multi-lateral data exchange of data with other government agencies and systems, providers, payers, labs, community-based organizations, personal devices and more. The platform also includes compliance support options for CMS-9115-F and CMS-0057-F. Unified view: Integrates with traditional and non-traditional data sources, including EHRs, HIEs, SDoH, HMIS, CBOs, and Social Services to provide access to a comprehensive view of every patient.

Integrates with traditional and non-traditional data sources, including EHRs, HIEs, SDoH, HMIS, CBOs, and Social Services to provide access to a comprehensive view of every patient. Specialized data model: A government healthcare common data model was built from Innovaccer’s pre-existing commercial healthcare data model and includes specialized expansion to support Medicaid and public health programs including ADTs, case reports, lab reports, community-based organizations, registries, and vital statistics.

A government healthcare common data model was built from Innovaccer’s pre-existing commercial healthcare data model and includes specialized expansion to support Medicaid and public health programs including ADTs, case reports, lab reports, community-based organizations, registries, and vital statistics. Advanced AI capabilities: Deploys robust, effective, and responsible AI-based solutions to improve the speed and effectiveness of predictive analytics, perform what-if analysis, and accelerate the overall model operationalization workflow across an organization.

Deploys robust, effective, and responsible AI-based solutions to improve the speed and effectiveness of predictive analytics, perform what-if analysis, and accelerate the overall model operationalization across an organization. Powerful analytics and applications: Customizable quality, risk, and utilization dashboards provide extensive reporting options, and software applications support care management, patient outreach, patient journey automation, and consent management, tailored to support effective care delivery.

“ With the launch of GHAAP, Innovaccer is addressing the long-standing challenges of data fragmentation in the public healthcare sector. Our platform’s ability to unify diverse data sources and support AI-driven insights marks a significant step forward,” said Jami Snyder, Former Medicaid Director in Texas and Arizona. “ This integration facilitates a more cohesive approach to healthcare, allowing for better management of Medicaid operations and public health initiatives. The future of public sector healthcare lies in the ability to harness and operationalize data effectively, and GHAAP is designed to do just that.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the data platform that accelerates care innovation through innovative AI technologies. Innovaccer’s AI-powered healthcare platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is an industry-leading data and analytics platform, the Best in KLAS CRM solution, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

