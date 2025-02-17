Innovaccer Launches ‘Agents of Care™’ to Transform Healthcare Operations, Enhance Care Delivery

The AI Agents will reduce administrative burden, free up clinicians’ time, and improve patient experiences through integrated AI-driven automation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., the leading Healthcare AI company, today announced the launch of its “Agents of Careᵀᴹ”—a suite of pre-trained AI Agents designed to automate repetitive, low-value tasks and handle rising workloads due to staff shortage. Unveiled at the company’s annual customer conference, Xccelerate 2025, the launch aligns with Innovaccer’s vision to help organizations to advance health outcomes.

The announcement follows Innovaccer’s recent Series F funding round, with participation from B Capital Group, Banner Health, Danaher Ventures, Generation IM, Kaiser Permanente, and M12. With its suite of copilots and a robust data infrastructure connecting over 80+ electronic health records (EHRs), Innovaccer is now adding AI Agents to alleviate the strain of administrative overload in healthcare. The Agents will support multiple care teams, including clinicians, care managers, risk coders, patient navigators, and call center agents.

The ‘Agents of Careᵀᴹ’ are designed to handle complex tasks, operate 24/7, sound human, and seamlessly integrate with existing healthcare workflow. Key agents include:

Protocol Intake Agent: Automates patient intake by collecting information and coordinating care manager follow-ups

Referral Agent: Manages end-to-end referral workflows to connect patients with the right specialists

Authorization Agent: Speeds up prior authorization by gathering necessary data and submitting precise, complete requests

Care Gap Closure Agent: Identifies care gaps and facilitates patient outreach to improve quality metrics

HCC Coding Agent: Speeds up coding review for care and coding teams to validate clinical documentation accuracy

Patient Access Agent: Provides 24/7 multilingual support for routine patient inquiries

“ Healthcare needs more than fragmented, point solutions. It needs a unified, intelligent orchestration of AI capabilities,” said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. “ With Agents of Careᵀᴹ, we’re redefining what AI can do for healthcare - delivering human-like efficiency while allowing care teams to focus on what truly matters: their patients.”

Powered by Innovaccer’s Data Activation Platform, the ‘Agents of Careᵀᴹ’ have access to a 360° view of patient information, drawn from unified clinical and claims data. This enables deep healthcare context for tasks such as scheduling, follow-ups, and care coordination, minimizing errors and redundancies.

Engineered to meet the highest security and compliance standards, including NIST CSF, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001, the Agents are secure and reliable for healthcare organizations of any size.

Innovaccer already powers six of the top 10 health systems in the US and is rapidly expanding to payers, pharmacies, life science companies, and government organizations. By offering an integrated approach to healthcare AI, the company aims to become the preferred partner for organizations looking to scale their AI capabilities.

The Agents of Careᵀᴹ suite is currently being rolled out to Innovaccer’s existing customers, with general availability planned across 2025. For a personalized demo, visit https://innovaccer.com/agents-of-care.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer activates the flow of healthcare data, empowering providers, payers, and government organizations to deliver intelligent and connected experiences that advance health outcomes. The Healthcare Intelligence Cloud equips every stakeholder in the patient journey to turn fragmented data into proactive, coordinated actions that elevate the quality of care and drive operational performance. Leading healthcare organizations like CommonSpirit Health, Atlantic Health, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate a system of intelligence into their existing infrastructure— extending the human touch in healthcare. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.

