Innovaccer Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Bring AI-Powered Provider Copilot to EHR

Innovaccer integrates its Provider Copilot with athenahealth EHR to automate clinical documentation, generate potential diagnoses, and identify quality and coding gaps at the point of care

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, the newly integrated Provider Copilot empowers healthcare providers to ambiently document patient visits, seamlessly transfer AI-generated notes into the patient record, and resolve quality and coding gaps within athenahealth’s electronic health record (EHR).





The Provider Copilot is a point-of-care assistant that saves healthcare providers multiple hours of manual administrative work each day. The Copilot is EHR-agnostic and:

Transcribes, analyzes, and generates SOAP notes of the conversations between healthcare providers and patients Suggests potential diagnoses based on the clinical note, as well as comprehensive health data available in Innovaccer’s Data Activation Platform Summarizes the patient record ahead of the patient visit, ensuring quick review with appropriate clinical context Flags quality and coding gaps for providers participating in value-based care programs, improving care delivery and revenue recognition Manages inbound and outbound referrals in an EHR-agnostic manner

Innovaccer’s Provider Copilot improves the overall provider experience by reducing the administrative burden of clinical documentation. The solution enables healthcare providers to effortlessly capture essential information during patient encounters, allowing them to prioritize their patients. Providers on the athenahealth EHR can seamlessly access and benefit from the transformative power of AI at the point of care through the Provider Copilot.

“ With this new integration of our Provider Copilot, providers on the athenahealth platform can spend more time with patients by completely automating their clinical documentation workflows,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “ We are excited to offer AI-powered clinical documentation to all providers on athenahealth through our marketplace listing. Our goal is to bring back the joy of care for healthcare providers who have been traditionally burdened by administrative tasks and manual processes, allowing them to spend more quality time with their patients.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the data platform that accelerates care innovation through innovative AI technologies. Innovaccer’s AI-powered healthcare platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is an industry-leading data and analytics platform, the Best in KLAS CRM solution, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

