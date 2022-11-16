Innophos Launches New Website for Asia Pacific Food & Beverage Market

Showcases Custom Ingredient Blends Specifically Developed to Improve Quality of Food and Beverages

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innophos, a global leader of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, and nutrition markets, recently launched a website dedicated to the Asia Pacific market, innophos.cn. The new website supports the rapid growth that Innophos has experienced in the Asia Pacific region during the last few years and features dual-language functionality to reach both Chinese- and English-speaking customers.





“As a global leader in phosphate solutions for the food and beverage industry, our launch of innophos.cn is an important step for Innophos,” said Migue DeJong, Commercial Director, Global Food & Beverage Business, Innophos. “I look forward to seeing the continued growth of our business in Asia and around the world.”

Innophos Asia Pacific opened its manufacturing site in Taicang City, Jiangsu, China, eight years ago. From this location, Innophos provides solutions to a diverse customer base, including multinational, regional, and local food manufacturers across the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East. Innophos Asia Pacific offers a complete range of food and beverage phosphates, non‐phosphate blends, and allergen-free products to provide optimum texture, taste, nutritional value, and shelf-life solutions for various applications.

“Our business growth is driven by a deep and wide understanding of our customers’ needs and the development process,” added Laurent Dubois, General Manager, Innophos Asia Pacific. “We are proud to add value for our customers in this region, with our fully equipped applications laboratory, custom solutions, and our commitment to quality and continuous improvement.”

The new Innophos website highlights applications across various food and beverage applications including bakery, meat, seafood, dairy, noodle, and plant-based products. Discover the full range of custom blends to improve food and beverage quality with innovative phosphate ingredient solutions by visiting the new Innophos Asia Pacific website, innophos.cn.

